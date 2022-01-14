Seven new KFC restaurants will open in Glasgow as part of the chain’s 500-restaurant expansion plan.

Seven new KFC restaurants will open in Glasgow as the chain expands to 500 locations across the UK.

KFC, the fast food chain, is looking to open over 500 new locations across the United Kingdom, including seven new drive-thrus, food courts, and restaurants in Glasgow.

After announcing plans to open 500 restaurants across the UK, Glasgow could soon see seven new KFC locations.

The fast food giant has identified Finnieston, Maryhill, and Robroyston as areas where new Drive Thrus will be built.

The towns of Silverburn, Milngavie, and Glasgow Fort are also under attack.

According to The Mirror, developers in the vicinity of the sites have been asked to contact the fried chicken chain if they have a space that might be suitable.

According to the KFC website, the company will pay £20,000 “for all recognized introductions,” which is a nice bonus.

The most popular type of restaurant is said to be drive-thru, but full-service restaurants are also being sought.

The full list of Glasgow locations where a KFC may open soon can be found below.