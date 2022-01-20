Shock X-rays show how effective Covid vaccines are at protecting your body.

Shock X-rays show just how effective Covid vaccines are at protecting your body.

A DOCTOR has revealed shocking x-rays that demonstrate the significant difference Covid-19 vaccines make in terms of protecting your body.

Unvaccinated and vaccinated Covid-positive patients are shown in two chest x-rays released by a Maryland radiologist.

Dr. Omer Awan, associate vice chair of education in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told WCVB that “there is a dramatic difference in chest X-rays we see in patients who have been fully vaccinated and test positive for Covid-19 versus those who have not been fully vaccinated.”

Dr. Awan showed images of a vaccinated Covid patient and unvaccinated lung damage to the outlet computed tomography.

“You can see that much of the lung in the vaccinated individual is black, which is a good thing because black indicates air.

“In an unvaccinated individual versus a vaccinated individual, the burden of disease or infection is much more pronounced,” Awan explained.

Vaccinated people have milder symptoms than unvaccinated people, according to the doctor.

“Those who have not been vaccinated frequently experience full-fledged shortness of breath.

They might need oxygen therapy.

“They’re more likely to end up in the ICU,” Awan explained.

Awan hopes that the images will persuade those who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated.

“By looking at an X-ray of the chest, you can clearly see the proof of vaccination and how effective the vaccines are.”

“From a visual standpoint, that’s often more helpful than just hearing people spit out statistics,” Awan said.

Similar scans showing the impact of the virus on the lungs of Covid patients who were and were not vaccinated were shared in October 2021 by a doctor at Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix.

“The only people who get sick are the ones who haven’t been vaccinated,” said Dr. Sam Durrani, chief of staff at Deer Valley Medical Center.

“Especially on some of these really deep X-rays that we’re seeing, they frequently require ventilation and oxygen.”

The scans of Covid-vaccinated patients show more air flow, with the larger part of the lungs colored in black, indicating little to no damage, according to Dr. Durrani.

The image of an unvaccinated person’s scan, on the other hand, shows that the lungs are congested, limiting oxygen flow throughout the body.

“If a vaccinated patient comes to the ER with a breakthrough infection, maybe some shortness of breath, and we do a CT scan, they’re not nearly as bad as the unvaccinated patients,” Dr. Durrani said.

“Even breakthrough infections that lead to pneumonia are…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.