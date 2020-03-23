Shortly … an important statement from the Ministry of Health

Announces Ministry of Health And the population, , In an official statement Number Infected cases With corona virus, Deaths and recoverers.

The Ministry of Health and Population announced today, Sunday, the increase in the number of cases whose laboratory results have been transformed from positive to negative for the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) to 74 cases.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, Advisor to the Minister of Health and Population for Media Affairs and the official spokesperson of the Ministry, revealed that 15 cases of newly infected Corona virus were discharged from the isolation hospital, including 7 foreigners and 8 Egyptians, after receiving the necessary medical care and completing their recovery according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, to rise The total number of people recovering from the virus to 56 cases to date, out of the 74 cases whose results have turned laboratory from positive to negative.

He pointed out that 33 new cases that proved positive in laboratory analyzes of the virus were recorded, all of them Egyptians in contact with the positive cases that were discovered and announced in advance, as part of the Ministry’s surveillance and investigation procedures according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, pointing to the death of 4 cases, namely: a citizen of 51-year-old, 80-year-old, 73-year-old, 56-year-old.

Mujahid said that all registered cases of HIV positive in isolation hospitals are subject to medical care, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Mujahid stated that the total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Sunday is 327 cases, including 56 cases that have been cured and discharged from the isolation hospital, and 14 deaths.

Mujahid reiterated not to monitor any cases infected or suspected of being infected with the new Corona virus in all governorates of the Republic except what has been announced, indicating that once suspected of any infection will be announced immediately, in full transparency in accordance with international health regulations, and in coordination with the World Health Organization.

The Ministry of Health and Population also continues to raise its preparations in all governorates, follow the situation first-hand regarding the “emerging corona” virus, and take all necessary precautions against any viruses or infectious diseases, as the hotline “105” and “15335” has been allocated to receive citizens’ inquiries regarding Corona emerging virus and infectious diseases.