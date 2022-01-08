‘Should have been induced weeks before,’ says 17-year-old mother who died after giving birth to a larger-than-expected baby.

‘Should have been induced weeks before,’ says a teen mother who died after giving birth to a larger-than-expected baby.

An inquest heard that a teen mother who died while giving birth should have been offered an induction weeks earlier.

Teegan Barnard lost nearly four liters of blood during her caesarean section delivery of her nine-pound, nine-ounce baby in 2019.

During labor with the “larger than expected” baby, the 17-year-old experienced an obstruction, which occurs when the child is unable to exit the pelvis.

The 17-year-old’s condition quickly deteriorated after giving birth to her son, Parker, and her “lips turned blue” as she struggled to breathe.

The mother died four weeks later at her home in Havant, Hampshire, after suffering a heart attack and brain damage during a difficult labor at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex.

Teegan could have been offered induced labor at 38 weeks, three weeks before she gave birth, according to NHS guidelines, but she was not.

Teegan’s induced labor, in which a mother is given drugs to help kickstart a birth, would have been “best practice” and “appropriate,” according to investigators from the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB).

Teegan’s baby son, on the other hand, grew in size, which investigators believe “may have contributed to the risk of Postpartum haemorrhage.”

If Teegan had been offered, and agreed, to induce labor at 38 weeks, Debbie Laing, maternity investigations team leader at HSIB, said the baby would have been “smaller.”

“That’s the only thing that could have influenced the outcome,” she explained.

“The significance is that the baby had a chance to grow and increase the risk of Postpartum haemorrhaging,” she explained.

“We can say that providing the induction earlier would have been best practice.”

Teegan’s postpartum haemorrhage, however, was “unpredictable,” according to Ms Laing.

Teegan’s family’s lawyer, Adam Walker, claimed that the baby’s weight would have been “predictable” at 38 weeks.

“When I was looking after her, I wasn’t expecting a big baby,” said midwife Sally Walters, who has been caring for Teegan since she was eight weeks old.

According to the HSIB, it issued a safety recommendation to ensure that proper induction of labor is provided.

Teegan may have had an underlying infection that contributed to her elevated temperature, as well as anaphylaxis during childbirth, according to the inquest.

Teegan vomited at 11 p.m. on September 8, 2019, just before going into labor in the early hours of September 9, and her heart rate increased to 119 beats per minute.

The adolescent, who was photographed holding her baby in her arms…

