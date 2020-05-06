Sick boy who needs £232,000 for treatment for cancer sees donations rocket

The mother of a sick four-year-old boy who needs £232,000 for potentially life-saving treatment said she is ‘totally elated’ after a huge spike in donations over the weekend thanks to a local footballer.

Budding surfer Liam Scott, from Sevenoaks, Kent, is coming to the end of a gruelling year of painful treatment for neuroblastoma – a very rare cancer.

And while the little boy is getting stronger, his family know there is a high chance his cancer will return in the future and an experimental vaccine which could prevent this happening is only available in New York.

Mother Claire Scott, 40, said there were ‘dark days’ when the fundraiser was just ‘not moving at all’.

But thanks to the efforts of former Dagenham and Redbridge footballer Charlie Holmes, as well as increased publicity over the weekend, donations have shot up.

Mr Holmes is running 140 miles over 14 days and live-streaming his efforts on Instagram.

Since Saturday morning the fundraising total on the family’s page has rocketed up by £73,000 to £101,911.

Mr Holmes, who has taken it upon himself to get Liam to America, has also amassed more than £24,000 on his own JustGiving page.

Between the two fundraisers, over £125,000 has been raised, leaving around £107,000 to go.

In his most recent running video on Sunday evening, Mr Holmes called out to his supporters saying: ‘Everyone that’s watching please go to my bio, there’s a link in there for a little boy called Liam.

‘He needs money to get his treatment out in America, he needs it by August.

‘I’m running 10 miles a day, it’s my seventh day today. I’m half way through 14 days.’

Liam’s are now more than half way to their target.

Speaking after the spike in donations, Ms Scott said: ‘It’s incredible, I can’t believe it.

‘I had such dark days thinking it’s not moving, the money’s not moving at all.

‘I am totally elated, I can see hope now that we can do it.’

She praised the generosity of the public and the efforts of Mr Holmes.

The family’s fundraising page can be found here, while Mr Holmes’ page can be accessed on Just Giving.