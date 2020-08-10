Simon Cowell Who Just Underwent Six-Hour Surgery After Falling Off an E-Bike Has A Good Advise For New Users

After a grueling six-hour surgery, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is back on Twitter as he tweeted on Sunday, August 9, the importance of reading the manual before trying out a new device.

On August 8, Cowell was trying out a new electric with his partner Lauren Silverman, his six-year-old son Eric, and Silverman’s son Adam at his Malibu home. However, he accidentally pulled a wheelie, which caused him to lay flat on his back on the concrete ground. The 60-year old media mogul broke his back and underwent surgery to insert a metal rod into his spine on Saturday evening.

The following night, Cowell advised on Twitter for those who got a new e-bike. The tweet reads: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.” The accident could have left him paralyzed as it missed his spine by a mere centimeter.

He went on saying that he had broken back while he thanked everyone who sent him kind messages. In another tweet, he sent “a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors” who Cowell referred to as the “nicest people he has ever met.”

Daily Mail reported that Cowell was in ‘shock and massive amounts of pain’ after the incident. Silverman brought him to the hospital but was only allowed to briefly see him.

Meanwhile, Cowell’s spokesman told The Mirror that he was brought to the hospital where the doctors did the surgery overnight. The spokesman also said that Cowell is “under observation and is doing fine.” Simon started doing exercise and cycling to improve his fitness after he fell at home in October 2017 when he had to be stretched out of his mansion in London.

Cowell is currently in the U.S. as he was supposed to shoot the first live show of America’s Got Talent’s 15th season on August 11 at the Universal Studios. However, due to the accident and surgery, he has to rest for a while.

According to The Sun, Simon suffered three broken bones in his back, which could take several weeks to heal. However, it is still uncertain whether the accident could have a lasting effect on the producer’s health. The source also mentioned that the accident could have left Cowell in a wheelchair for life, but it skipped his spine by a centimeter.

Deadline.com reported that Cowell will surely miss the first two live shows in the new AGT season that will air on August 11 and 12.His former fellow American Idol judge Paula Abdul also tweeted that she is “Keeping Simon Cowell in my heart and thoughts.”

His fellow British Got Talent judge Amanda Holden said on Twitter how she was thinking all day about Cowell. She also announced, “that he’s had his operation and he’s doing really well.”

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara shared a photo on Instagram showing fellow BGT judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum pointing to an empty seat. She said in her post: “We miss our boss!!”

Written by: CJ Robles