Since the emergence of the virus .. the daily rate of corona infections and deaths in sucking

Egypt recorded the highest daily rate of new infections with Corona virus since the beginning of the crisis, yesterday, Wednesday, as the Ministry of Health announced the discovery of 69 new cases that proved positive in its laboratory analysis of the virus, as well as the death of 6 cases.

Since February 14 until today, the total number that was registered in Egypt with the Corona virus reached 779 cases, including 179 cases that were cured and discharged from isolation hospitals, and 52 deaths, including foreigners.

This comes in conjunction with what was revealed by sources at the Ministry of Health to Masrawy earlier, recording infections in all governorates of the Republic with the Corona virus, except in the New Valley and North Sinai.

Masrawy reviews the daily rate of record of infections, deaths and recoveries from the Corona virus from February 14 until yesterday, April 1, through interactive data technology:

The total rate of corona numbers in Egypt can also be found (updated):

