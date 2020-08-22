Single super-spreader family has contracted 30 Covid-19 cases in town facing lockdown – Latest News

In the Alexandra Park area of Oldham, a Covid-19 spike has stemmed from the large family.

The family has unknowingly transmitted the deadly bug to its extended members and neighbours.

The town now has one of the three highest rates in the country, despite the number of infections dropping, reports Mirror Online.

The rising number of infections has been mainly attributed to household transmission, rather than people mixing in pubs, shops or restaurants, experts say.

Northampton and Blackburn with Darwen also have one of the highest rates in the country.

It has been reported between August 3 and August 9, in the east area of the town the highest number of cases were recorded at 72.

A local lockdown could prove “really catastrophic” for Oldham, the council leader has warned.

Figures for the seven days to August 15 show the town had a rate of 83.1 new cases per 100,000, down from 109.7 in the seven days to August 8, with 197 new cases.

He said: “We’re strongly making the case up here in Oldham that that would not be the right solution for the wave of the pandemic that we’re seeing.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Labour councillor Sean Fielding urged ministers not to impose stricter measures in the Greater Manchester town, even though “raw numbers” are similar to those in Leicester when it was put into local lockdown.

He said: “We already have youth unemployment of 9.5% and 15% of unemployment generally so it would be really, really catastrophic for businesses and for the working-age population in Oldham if there were to be a local lockdown.

Mr Fielding argued that “household transmission” is driving infections in Oldham, most cases are among the working-age population, and there has been little increase in hospital admissions or deaths.

Speaking to BBC News on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock did not rule out a local lockdown.

“It’s different to Leicester because Leicester never really properly reopened; this could be hundreds of businesses that have made themselves Covid-secure, spent money in doing so, reopened, traded for a short time, being asked to close again, and the likelihood is many of those having done all of that would simply not be able to reopen once the restrictions are lifted again.”

He said: “Places like Oldham, where we are now seeing the number of cases rise, we have to take the same localised approach, working very closely with the local council, and make sure we get both the messages to the public and also the rules right in place and the resources, like the testing resources, to get a grip on it in all the areas where there is an outbreak, including Oldham.