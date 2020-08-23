Six million Brits broke furlough rules and worked from home during lockdown – Latest News

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched a £30 billion furlough scheme in March which promised to pay 80% of the wages of workers placed on furlough because of the pandemic (up to £2,500 per month).

A major report has revealed a staggering 63% of the 9.4 million people placed on furlough kept working during April and May.

A staggering new report has revealed 63% of the 9.4 million people placed on furlough kept illegally working during April and May while their bosses claimed government money

Businesses were forbidden to claim Government money for staff who continued to work during this time.

Six million furloughed Brits were secretly working from home throughout the coronavirus lockdown, it has been revealed.

Did you break furlough to work from home? Let us know in the comments section

But a shocking new study from Oxford, Cambridge and Zurich universities shows a huge number of employers were abusing the furlough system.

It was hoped the scheme would encourage UK businesses to retain staff on furlough, a temporary lay-off, rather than letting them go.

A survey of some 9,000 workers uncovered the ban on working while furloughed was “routinely ignored”, the Mail on Sunday reports.

This means furloughed staff were being paid (reduced) wages by the Government rather than their employer, who then reaped the benefits of free labour.

Approximately a fifth of furloughed workers were ordered to illegally continue working by their employer, for an average of 15 hours a week.

About 63% of furloughed workers continued to do their jobs during lockdown, of which a third say they were “explicitly compelled” to do so by their bosses.

However seven out of 10 furloughed workers were receiving discretionary wage top-ups from their employers.

The highest number of furloughed workers who illegally worked during lockdown was among those working in computing, with 44% continuing to do their jobs.

Georginia Halford-Hall, the chief executive of Whistleblowers UK, told the Mail on Sunday: “The most shocking call we had was from a carer who was told they were furloughed, but told to keep working otherwise the people they care for wouldn’t be looked after.

The report said: “The prohibition of working whilst furloughed was routinely ignored, especially by men who can do a large percentage of their work tasks from home.”

“We also had a group of 15 people working on a building site who were told they had to keep working if they wanted a job at the end of the furlough scheme”.