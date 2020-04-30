Sneezing and watery eyes: seasonal allergies or COVID-19? – RCI

How do you know if you have a seasonal allergy from tree pollen in the spring or coronavirus disease?

First here are some of the main symptoms of COVID-19:

fever: in children: 38 ° C (100.4 ° F) and above (rectal temperature), in adults: 38 ° C (100.4 ° F) and above (oral temperature);

onset or worsening of a cough;

breathing difficulties

sudden loss of smell without nasal congestion, with or without loss of taste.

However, the symptoms can be mild and resemble those of a cold. They can be more severe, like those associated with pneumonia and pulmonary insufficiency.

If you sneeze, your eyes itch, and your throat is sore, Peter Vardas, an allergy specialist from Toronto, believes it is best not to take any risks. The chief medical officer at the Allergy and Immunology Clinic at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto said he has received many questions about the symptoms of allergies in recent weeks due to the pandemic. He said that right now there are two important allergens: pollen from trees in the air that can travel very far, and mold spores caused by rain and wet soil..

Vardas also advises checking the weather forecast for the amount of pollen and mold in the air to determine if symptoms are caused by these outdoor allergens. According to him, the presence of fever is what differentiates allergies and COVID-19. Additionally, Dr. Vadas advises healthcare workers and people with immunosuppression to get tested if they are concerned that their symptoms may not quite match seasonal allergies:

“If someone works in a health or long-term care facility, or is at high risk […] that person must take steps to find out if they are infected. ” Peter Vardas, allergist

With information from The Canadian Press and General information on the coronavirus (Government of Quebec)

In addition

General information on the coronavirus (Government of Quebec)

Seasonal rhinitis (Government of Quebec)