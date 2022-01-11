Soldiers dispatched to assist paramedics due to a lack of personnel at Covid.

A TEAM OF SOLDIERS has been dispatched to the East Midlands to assist paramedics due to a staffing shortage at Covid.

Record-high infection rates have crippled hospitals and ambulance crews, forcing thousands of people to self-isolate.

Despite the fact that Omicron has caused a massive increase in cases, studies have shown that the variant causes a milder illness.

Thousands of doses of the Covid booster vaccine are given every day with the help of The Sun’s Jabs Army, providing the best level of protection against the mutant strain.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, is not yet out of the woods.

Huge gaps in the NHS workforce arise as a result of the staggeringly high case numbers.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has announced that it will be supported by 60 military personnel.

In the coming weeks, the soldiers will assist with non-urgent patient response and tasks such as basic care.

EMAS director of operations Ben Holdaway said it would allow paramedics to “focus on attending to life-threatening and serious emergencies.”

“We’ve seen an increased number of EMAS staff needing to self-isolate or be absent due to testing positive for [Covid] in the community,” he said in a statement.

“With the high demand on our service and the intense pressure on the NHS as a whole, some of our less urgent and non-emergency patients are waiting longer for an ambulance than they should be.”

The team is expected to start practicing later this week.

It comes after earlier this week’s announcement that the military would be called in to assist hospitals in London and the North West.

The capital will receive 200 personnel, while the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) will receive 150.

It came after the latest NHS England figures revealed that staff absences in the North West had increased by 85% in one week, to 7,338 on January 2.

Absences in London increased by 4% week on week, to 4,765.

As of Friday, around 1,800 military personnel had agreed to help with 15 open Covid-19 Military Aid to Civilian Authority (MACA) requests to help fill the gap.

There are approximately 9,300 armed forces on standby in total.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, praised the “brave Armed Forces” for helping the NHS in its hour of need.

Over the last few weeks, at least 24 of the 137 hospital trusts have declared critical incidents, indicating that patient safety is a concern.

However, there is some good news: the number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals is decreasing in most regions…

