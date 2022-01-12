Some Omicron symptoms can last for months – here’s how to get rid of them.

SOME Omicron symptoms can last for months – and here’s how to get rid of them.

Despite being milder than previous variants, Omicron can still leave patients with debilitating long-Covid symptoms.

Omicron has proven to be difficult to spot because it has been found to blend in with other symptoms of seasonal illnesses like the flu or the common cold.

Symptoms of covid can be both physical and emotional, but there is hope.

It comes after a slew of positive studies found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with data revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, avoiding the need for new restrictions and protecting the NHS.

And, as London shows “encouraging” signs of steadily declining infections, Covid cases have dropped 33% in the last week.

Infected Britons have reported 129,587 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This is a significant decrease from the 194,747 infections recorded on Wednesday.

However, deaths rose sharply yesterday and continue to rise today, with 398 new fatalities reported this afternoon.

However, this fits the pattern of a Covid wave: a few weeks after a spike in cases, deaths are now catching up with those who were hardest hit by the virus.

Following are some of the symptoms that people recovering from long Covid may experience:

Covid, on the other hand, takes a mental and emotional toll on some people.

Among them are:

Deep breathing can help relieve symptoms like phlegm buildup.

This method helps to clear phlegm by expanding the lungs.

Make sure you’re comfortable and your chest and shoulders are relaxed before doing the following:

If you’re still having trouble coping, see your doctor or go to the nearest hospital for assistance.