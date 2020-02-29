SpaceX: next Starship prototype burst – Golem.de

SpaceX is developing the Starship to take the next big step in technology after the Falcon 9 rocket. Another prototype has now burst in pressure tests with liquid nitrogen. Unlike the first failed test, this time the tank burst in the lower area and not on the weld seams on the lid, which were the biggest weakness so far. The liquid nitrogen simulates the similarly cold fuel from liquid methane and oxygen.

Although many modern rockets like the Falcon 9 are made of aluminum, SpaceX decided to use steel. In addition to the lower price and easier processing, the higher heat resistance compared to aluminum or carbon fiber should help with reuse. In addition, steel should lose less strength at very low temperatures, which compensates for the disadvantage of the higher density of steel.

The Starship prototypes are constructed from much thinner sheet steel than the Starhopper, which was used for preliminary tests of the construction and control principles and lastly underwent a spectacular test flight at over 100 meters. Instead of 12.5 millimeter thick steel should only be used 2 to 4 millimeter thick sheets, which necessitates new construction methods in order to guarantee stability. The construction obviously does not yet have a complete grip on SpaceX.

At the same time as the tank construction tests, SpaceX started up a new engine test facility in Texas. There, the starship’s methane-powered Raptor engines can also be tested in the vertical position instead of just horizontally as before. According to the most optimistic schedules, the first Starship should take its first flight into space in March or April. However, when the first prototype was presented in September 2019, it was clear that these plans would only be realistic if all tests ran smoothly.