SPFL season could be paused as Celtic ace Boli Bolingoli breaks quarantine rules – Latest News

But Bolingoli failed to tell club officials of his visit to Spain just last week, which was unsanctioned.

Anyone arriving back in UK nations from Spain since July 26 has been required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Top flight football in Scotland could be brought to a halt after Celtic star Boli Bolingoli flew to Spain and failed to self-isolate for two weeks on his return

The breach could have put a host of players and staff at risk of Covid-19, and as such, officials are now considering halting the season after only two games.

The Scottish Government could call a halt to the top flight campaign north of the border after Celtic star Boli Bolingoli broke quarantine regulations.

The defender then took his place on the bench for Celtic against Kilmarnock on the weekend and was brought on late in the game by Neil Lennon.

“If confirmed as another serious incident within Scottish football, where protocols have been breached at the risk of wider public health, then the Scottish Government will have little choice but to consider whether a pause is now needed in the resumption of the game in Scotland.”

“We are currently in discussion with the club and football governing bodies to establish the facts.

“The Scottish Government is aware of reports of a Celtic FC player having broken quarantine rules last week,” a Government spokesman said.

Bolingoli has since publicly apologised for the incident.

Celtic have launched a probe into the matter.

“‘I am guilty of a major error of judgement. I know what I did was wrong and I know that I must now deal with the consequences.’

“I have made a huge mistake. I want to apologise to my manager, my team-mates, the supporters, everyone at Celtic and so many others for letting them down so badly,” he said

“Celtic Football Club has taken its response to Covid-19 extremely seriously and we are pleased that, to date, we have recorded no positive tests,” a statement read.

“Our staff have given so much in this area, working tirelessly to ensure that all players and other club personnel are safe, fully aware of their own responsibilities and familiar with all guidance and protocols. Safety must always be our priority.

“Subsequent to the player’s return he has recorded two negative tests in the past week.”

Celtic have started their campaign with a convincing win over Hamilton and a draw with Kilmarnock.

“Clearly, a full investigation will now take place and the club will take all appropriate action.