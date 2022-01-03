Staff absences and Covid admissions continue to rise, putting the NHS on the verge of returning to urgent care only.

On New Year’s Eve, more than 110,000 NHS employees were absent, with nearly 50,000 of them at home sick or isolated due to Covid-19.

Doctors believe the NHS is “on the verge” of returning to providing only urgent care as staff absences and hospital admissions continue to rise as a result of the Omicron infection outbreak.

If the situation in hospitals continues to deteriorate, senior doctors told me that the government’s next move will have to be a repeat of last year’s order for the NHS to scale back all non-urgent operations.

According to the most recent official figures, nearly 12,000 Covid patients were in hospitals across the UK on December 29, an increase of 4,000 patients in just over a week.

The government announced on Sunday that there have been another 137,583 Covid cases in England and Wales, with 73 deaths.

According to leaked figures, nearly one out of every ten NHS employees is now on sick leave.

Covid-related absences increased by 62 percent in five days to 49,921.

A total of 19,143 nurses and midwives, as well as 2,120 doctors, are included in this number.

NHS England released sickness data for acute hospitals up to the 26th of December on Friday, showing that 68,082 staff had been absent in 24,632 cases due to Covid – more than double the figure at the beginning of the month.

“I think we are beginning to see concerns moving from ‘Covid admissions swamping the service’ to ‘the service risks being decimated,’ but we cannot ignore the millions of non-NHS essential workers everyone relies on to stay safe, and they, too, will be stretched like never before,” said Dr Nick Scriven, a consultant in the North West and past president of the Society for Acute Medicine.

“In terms of the NHS, I’d expect the next step, before wider societal restrictions, to be a reduction in non-urgent elective care.

This occurs on a nearly annual basis, either voluntarily or as a result of pressure, and would allow urgent care to continue to operate.”

When asked if the NHS is on the verge of reverting to last winter’s situation, when hospitals cancelled all non-urgent surgeries in order to deal with the.

