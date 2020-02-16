Staff deliver a boot load of BEER to NHS coronavirus quarantine unit on the Wirral

Crates of beer were today delivered to almost 100 quarantined Britons flown home from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan – just days after a ‘drunk’ evacuee threatened to leave.

Sources claim the isolated Brits are holding staff to ‘ransom’, with one security guard alleging that the evacuees know they can threaten to leave the secure unit and ‘get whatever they want’.

Yesterday it was announced that a person staying at the Arrowe Park Hospital tried to leave before completing the 14-day stay after his return from China, breaking the contract they signed before they were rescued.

In response to the attempted escape, Health Secretary Matt Hancock hurried in a new law to give police officers draconian powers to seize suspected patients and force them into isolation in handcuffs.

Photographs taken outside the hospital in Birkenhead today appear to show officials pulling up to the barrier outside the building with at least two crates of Budweiser beer in the boot of a car.

It comes as the World Health Organization has officially named the disease caused by the killer virus, labelling it COVID-19. Figures show more than 44,000 patients have caught the infection and more than 1,100 have died.

After staff handed over a Tesco bag to security at the front of the building, the white car drove to the back of the accommodation block for several minutes before returning to the main hospital grounds.

An eyewitness said: ‘I was shocked to see a fair amount of booze in the boot – especially, in light of patients supposedly holding staff to ransom.

‘You have to feel sorry for the staff running around after these patients.’

MailOnline understands the quarantined Brits have been given alcohol ever since they were isolated.

But yesterday, an anonymous security guard at the scene said: ‘The patients know they can just threaten to leave and get whatever they want.

‘They were complaining that the food was rubbish so they’ve got their own chefs and everything.

‘They’ve had staff taking them spirits in and other alcohol because they can hold them to ransom.

‘One patient got drunk and threatened to leave so the police told him that if he left he’d have to pay for his flight and all the food and everything else he’d had, so he soon shut up.’

But Brits quarantined in the unit deny claims the food is sub-par, with one describing it as ‘wonderful’. He also refuted claims that the evacuees are getting drunk.

Matt Raw, who is originally from Knutsford, Cheshire, but moved to Wuhan last year, is one of the patients currently in quarantine.

The former locksmith said yesterday: ‘This was all clubbed together at very short notice.

‘It was always the plan that for the first couple of days we were told to make do with microwave meals but they were really high quality lovely meals from Wiltshire Farm Foods, there was nothing wrong with them.

‘We had a lovely roast dinner on Sunday and I have been cooking in my apartment kitchen since then.

‘I don’t think anybody has a reason to complain here. We are just extremely lucky and grateful.

‘I’m quite happy here in my room in quarantine, eating the wonderful food they are giving to us. Nobody is getting drunk or escaping.’

There are currently 93 UK citizens at Arrowe Park and 105 in Kents Park Hill Park hotel in Milton Keynes.

Another man, who felt ill on a second China evacuation flight, is in isolation at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Nobody who was evacuated from Wuhan is known to have brought the virus back with them.

All eight cases in the UK so far have been among others who travelled to Asia or came into contact with people who did.

The first 83 Britons evacuated from Wuhan will complete their 14-day isolation stint this weekend, after they landed at RAF Brize Norton on Friday, January 31.

Eleven more evacuees from the deserted Chinese city were sent to Arrowe Park on February 2.

More than 100 Brits on a third evacuation flight were taken to Milton Keynes at the weekend, on February 9.

Government sources said those who returned to the UK on the evacuation flights on January 31 were given a ‘very clear choice’.

MailOnline understands they all had to sign contracts saying they would remain in isolation for a fortnight.

But a source involved with the Arrowe Park incident said: ‘We found we didn’t have the necessary enforcement powers to make sure they didn’t leave.’

The Department of Health declared the outbreak a ‘serious and imminent’ threat to the British public as it announced new powers to fight the spread.

Mr Hancock said the new measures imposed yesterday ‘are considered an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus’.

The regulations were issued under the 1984 Public Health (Control of Disease) Act, which grants the Health Secretary powers to stop illnesses spreading.

They took effect immediately, putting into law the power to both capture and detain people who are suspected of having the coronavirus.

Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes are now designated as ‘isolation’ facilities.

It is primarily the people staying in these facilities who will be affected by the new regulation.

And they will also be allowed to hunt down and capture people if they ‘may be infected or contaminated [and]could present a risk to public health’.

It comes after footage from China showed a team of security officials chasing a suspected coronavirus patient through the streets in a bid to catch them.