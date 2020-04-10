Stanford University and Apple launch new COVID-19 app for first-aiders ›Macerkopf

Apr 10, 2020 | 5:11 pm | 0 comments

How CNBC reports that Stanford University and Apple have jointly developed a new iPhone app that provides police officers, firefighters, and paramedics in the Bay Area with the latest information and security practices related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 app for quick tests

The “First Responder COVID-19 Guide App” is based on Apple’s ResearchKit and CareKit frameworks. It includes a screening questionnaire that helps first responders decide whether to test for the coronavirus based on symptoms, history, and exposure. If the app recommends a test, the first aider can arrange a high-priority appointment for a drive-through test at seven Stanford Health Care locations.

As Stanford conducts the tests, the service is currently limited to the Santa Clara and San Mateo districts in California. It is planned to start up the tests from an initial 2,500 tests per day and then make the app available to other counties and states. The drive-through tests are designed to minimize the risk of infection from both parties: the test person and the test person.

The app also provides up-to-date information about Stanford experts’ COVID-19, including a list of frequently asked questions and a guide to best practices to stay protected. Weekly videos with the latest information on the pandemic and its effects are also published.