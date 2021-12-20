Step 2 restrictions are explained, as well as the Covid rules that may be reinstated in January.

Unlike in a full lockdown, Step 2 allowed much of society to reopen.

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering reheating restrictions imposed during a previous lockdown in order to keep Omicron from spreading.

Following warnings about Covid’s impact on the NHS, the Prime Minister is reportedly considering several options short of a full lockdown to address the surge in Omicron cases.

One of the proposed restrictions would be similar to those in place in April 2021, at the end of the previous lockdown as restrictions were gradually lifted.

If the restrictions mirror Step 2 of the four-step roadmap, England would be in a semi-lockdown, with indoor pubs, theaters, football stadiums, and hotels among those forced to close.

People could only meet in groups of six or two households outside under the Step 2 rules, which went into effect on April 12, 2021 and lasted for a month.

Large-group socializing and indoor socializing were prohibited, as were overnight stays outside of a support bubble, with some violators facing five-figure fines if they did not wear suits.

Funerals were limited to a maximum of 30 people, while weddings, receptions, and commemorative events were limited to 15 people.

People were encouraged to work from home and travel as little as possible, and international vacations were outlawed, with fines imposed on those found to have traveled unnecessarily.

Unlike in a full lockdown, however, schools, non-essential retail, personal care establishments such as hairdressers and nail salons, public buildings such as libraries and community centers, and indoor leisure facilities such as gyms were all able to open under Step 2.

Customers had to order, eat, and drink while seated in establishments such as pubs and restaurants, which was a less appealing prospect in January.

People in care homes were allowed two named regular indoor visitors, and the clinically extremely vulnerable were no longer advised to shield but were instead encouraged to “minimise social interactions.”

If they are reinstated, the rules will almost certainly necessitate major Treasury intervention for businesses forced to close, including the possible reintroduction of the furlough scheme.

Rishi Sunak, on the other hand, is said to be one of the Cabinet ministers who has yet to be persuaded by the economic case for stricter restrictions.

