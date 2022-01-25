Subway is being boycotted by vegans for “degrading and mocking” Veganuary.

Subway is being boycotted by vegans because it has ‘degraded and mocked’ Veganuary.

After receiving promotional leaflets suggesting ‘Steakuary’ and ‘Turkeyuary,’ Jamie Carter was outraged.

A vegan activist has threatened to boycott Subway for sending out ‘degrading’ flyers mocking Veganuary, with jokes like ‘Steakuary’ and ‘Turkeyuary.’

Veganuary was listed first, followed by Tunauary, ChickenTeriyakiuary, and BMTuary, among other meaty month names, in a’very disappointing’ promotional leaflet Jamie Carter received earlier this month.

The 27-year-old forklift driver, who has been vegan for two years and vegetarian for 18 years, then shared the pamphlet with his Facebook followers, who labeled it ‘pathetic.’

Despite having ‘at least 10’ Subways within walking distance of his home, the animal rights activist has pledged to boycott the chain because he believes it has ‘undone their efforts’ to support plant-based eating.

“I’m not happy, I’m disappointed,” Jamie said from Norwich, Norfolk.

I thought I’d like a Subway, so I went to see if there were any deals in the flyer.

When I turned it over, I was disappointed to find that they were mocking Veganuary.

“I’ve never seen a company, let alone one as large as Apple, make a mockery of Veganuary.”

It was just a marketing opportunity for them to include so many meats like ‘Steakuary’ or ‘Turkeybreastuary.’

“It was unnecessary to add all the other terms; I’d rather they just promoted Veganuary.”

This should be a time when more ethical options are promoted.

“I was just astounded.”

I’ve never seen anything like that before.

“Now I’ll gladly boycott them.”

Jamie was so disappointed that he shared a photo of the advertisement with his Facebook followers, many of whom shared his feelings.

“Subway UK and Ireland is very disappointed with you making a mockery of Veganuary,” Jamie wrote.

“Instead of promoting a cruelty-free compassionate option, I’m posting a leaflet encouraging people to eat whatever they want.”

“Shame on you,” says the narrator.

“This is a month where it should really hit home that there are other tasty options,” Jamie said.

I put it on the internet to see if anyone else shared my feelings, and it turns out that a lot of people do.

“It was the first time I’d ever addressed a large corporation directly, and I still haven’t received a response.”

