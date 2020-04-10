Success on the way to bio-batteries – University of Innsbruck

Engelbert Portenkirchner from the working group for materials and electrochemistry at the Institute of Physical Chemistry is researching the implementation of a battery based on sodium ions, which in the best case is completely recyclable. His first success – the use of the polyaniline PANI polymer as a storage substance – was published in March in the journal ACS Applied Energy Materials.

Image: Icon image for battery

(Credit: Frank Pfeiffer / pixabay.de)

In his project funded by the Austrian Science Fund FWF, Engelbert Portenkirchner is focusing on alternatives to lithium in batteries: he wants to develop a fully organic battery based on sodium ions. The natural occurrence of sodium, which always occurs in compounds, the so-called sodium salts, and is present in every household in the form of table salt, is much higher than that of lithium: a liter of sea water alone contains an average of 11 grams of sodium ions. “Basically, numerous elements are suitable for manufacturing a battery. During the time when lithium-ion batteries were developed, the first trials with sodium ions were carried out. However, due to the rapid success of the lithium-ion batteries, these quickly faded into the background, ”explains Portenkirchner.

Matching carrier materials

In order to function, a battery needs two electrodes: one positively charged – the cathode – and one negatively charged – the anode. The ions move back and forth between these two electrodes when the battery is being charged and discharged, thus reacting with the electrode material to ensure that electrical charge can be taken up and released again. Basically, sodium and lithium ions have very similar chemical properties – they are both very reactive, which is advantageous for the functionality of a battery. However, sodium ions are somewhat larger than lithium ions, which is why the electrode material currently used does not work with sodium ions. “Put simply, the small lithium ions can migrate into the current electrode material – usually graphite and a lithium metal oxide for the lithium-ion battery. The sodium ions cannot do this because of their ion radius – that is, their size, ”explains Portenkirchner. After research has also made great strides in electrode material in recent years, the chemist sees an opportunity in organic electrode material. “In addition to the high theoretical storage density, organic materials offer properties that are difficult to achieve with previous inorganic materials. They are usually inexpensive, mechanically flexible and ideally also recyclable – possibly even compostable, ”says Portenkirchner. However, there are also problems to be overcome before organic materials such as semiconducting polymers can be successfully used as sodium ion storage materials. Two major hurdles are the poor electronic conductivity of the organic materials and the poor chemical stability in the battery electrolyte. “Here PANI is a special polymer because its electronic properties can be influenced via acid-base chemistry and because it can be deposited electrochemically on the current collector – the carrier material in batteries”, explains the chemist. These properties of PANI in combination with the nanostructured surfaces, on which university professor Julia Kunze-Liebhäuser at the Institute for Physical Chemistry has been successfully researching for years, represent an ideal combination for powerful Na-ion storage electrodes.

First successes

Portenkirchner’s experiments, in which a thin layer (20-30 nanometers) of PANI was electrochemically deposited on titanium dioxide nanotubes, showed that PANI takes over the storage of the sodium ions and the titanium dioxide nanotubes for good electronic conductivity, stability and a strong increased surface area. “An electrode that is only two square centimeters in size has an active surface area of ​​around 300 square centimeters that can be used for sodium ion storage. This increases the charge and discharge rates of the battery enormously. We were able to demonstrate this for more than 150 charge and discharge cycles in a battery half-cell, ”Engelbert Portenkirchner is pleased about the success with which the Materials and Electrochemistry group is at the top of the international field in this research area.