Sugar: friend or foe | sm-news.ru

What will happen to the body if you consume a lot of sugar? And how to determine the risk of sugar in time and recognize the habit.

The harm and benefits of sugar for the body

Sugar is one of those highly addictive foods. Sugar habit greatly affects the body, both from the bad side and from a more loyal one.

Sugar is the enemy:

1. When there is no measure. “Everything is poison and everything is medicine,” wrote Paracelsus. If you eat one or two small sweets 4-5 times a week, then there will be nothing critical for the body.

2. Insulin resistance is a big problem nowadays. This is a process in the cells of the body when they cease to be sensitive to insulin and in the future it leads directly to diabetes. Insulin sensitivity of cells to insulin gives a constant increase in blood sugar.

It is not difficult to determine IR: if the weight exceeds 10 kg or more of the recommended body weight, then most likely there is IR and it is worth greatly reducing sugar intake.

It is necessary to take a general and biochemical blood test to be confident in your health.

3. Type 2 diabetes mellitus. It can develop for some time and the body can “struggle” with blood sugar for a long time. Diabetes mellitus is a dangerous disease when various organs can be affected by glycation.

The good news for acquired diabetes is! If you do not miss and immediately begin to treat type 2 diabetes, then this is a reversible process!

4. Excessive consumption of sugar adversely affects blood vessels and leads to thickening of the blood. The entire cardiovascular system “suffers” from a large amount of sugar.

Sugar is a friend:

1. If sugar is taken from foods! Fruits are a true natural source of glucose. Plus, in fruits there is fiber, indispensable for the proper functioning of the digestive tract.

Natural sugar is an excellent source of fast carbohydrates, which give the body energy and “delight” taste buds. For the most part, people are sweet-tooth and without a sweet taste it will be impossible in life.

2. Moderate and controlled consumption of sugar. So the vessels do not experience heavy load, there are no sudden surges in sugar and insulin in the blood.

3. It is better to prepare sweets yourself and replace sugar in baked goods with sugar substitute, as well as dried fruits. It is better to choose sweet products for adults and children without refined sugar.

4. Glucose is necessary for every person! But it is important to consume sugar correctly, and remember that it is better to make a choice in favor of whole natural products in which there is no complex composition. The body does not need an excess of sugar by nature.

Sugar will be your friend when your health is above habit.

It is recommended once a year to do a full medical examination and regularly take the necessary tests.