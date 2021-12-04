Sugo, a popular Glasgow eatery, is celebrating its second birthday by presenting newborns with gifts.

Sugo, one of our favorites, celebrated his 2nd birthday in style – and a lot of new babies are the better for it!

This week, one of Glasgow’s favorite eateries celebrated its second birthday by giving back to the city.

Sugo may seem to have opened their doors just a few weeks ago – thanks to the bizarre time warp we’ve been in – but it’s been two years since the foodie hotspot exploded onto the Glasgow scene.

To commemorate their birthday, bosses paid a visit to the Princess Royal Maternity Unit this week to present a small gift to all parents who would be celebrating their special day by welcoming a new baby into the world.

They gave vouchers to new families, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “pasta baby.”

The team also gave Sugo birthday cards and gift vouchers to staff at the Princess Royal Maternity unit to commemorate the occasion and as a “small thank you” for their “hard work and dedication over the last 18 months.”

Aww, you guys are making us feel all warm and fuzzy.

Sugo, happy birthday!