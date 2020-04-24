Summit of the 27, wearing a mask, restricted immigration to the United States… Update on the coronavirus

In France

Balance sheet. In France, there are 21,340 deaths in total, including 544 additional deaths recorded in the last twenty-four hours, according to the last assessment given Wednesday evening. Our direct.

Consultation. Emmanuel Macron meets this Thursday, by videoconference, with mayors and representatives of their associations including the AMF (Association of Mayors of France). The exchanges should relate to the modalities of deconfinement, scheduled to start in less than three weeks, on May 11, and the reopening of educational establishments. The second round of municipal elections should also be on the menu.

Precautions. Wearing a splash mask, as of now, must be “Compulsory in public space” to fight Covid-19, advocated the National Academy of Medicine. “To wait for May 11 to wear the mask for the French is to give three weeks of respite” to the virus, estimates the Academy.

Deconfinement. On France Info this Thursday morning, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, said he would like to reopen all businesses on May 11. “The only difference that there could be, but that has not yet been decided, is it done at the national level, should regional disparities be taken into account? it’s a health assessment that will have to be done ”, he said, adding leave out “Catering, bars and cafes”, which will be the subject of a “Specific treatment”.

Antibody. An epidemiological study in a high school in Crépy-en-Valois in the Oise, in an epicenter of the Covid-19 epidemic in France, reveals that 26% of teachers, high school students and their families have been infected and have antibodies against the virus, according to the Pasteur Institute. A level completely insufficient to justify the slightest relaxation, according to the researchers.

In the world

Balance sheet. The pandemic has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide, almost 70% of them in Europe. The United States is the most affected country in terms of both death and case numbers, with more than 46,000 deaths. Spain surpassed the 22,000 mark on Thursday after a slight increase in the number of 24-hour deaths for the third day in a row. Our direct.

United States. Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has signed the decree temporarily suspending the issuance of green cards to protect American workers in the midst of a coronavirus crisis.

EU. The European Central Bank (ECB) announced Wednesday a new measure to support the European financial system in the midst of the coronavirus crisis: it will now be able to accept degraded bonds in the “rotten” category as collateral for loans granted to banks. Meeting this Thursday, European leaders seem more divided than ever when discussing solutions to get the EU out of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which should force them to postpone any major decisions. To read.

WHO. China announced on Thursday that it will pay an additional $ 30 million (28 million euros) to the World Health Organization (WHO), a decision that comes just days after the US disengagement from the institution.

To read on Liberation.fr

CheckNews. Find all the answers to your questions about coronavirus today:

LIBERATION with AFP