Symptoms, course, protection: Coronavirus: The most important information at a glance

The corona virus spreads worldwide, including in Germany. The most important information about symptoms and tips for protection at a glance.



of Mark Otten February 27, 2020, 11:41 a.m.

Flensburg | The causative agent of the lung disease first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. Since then, at least 2,600 people in mainland China have now died as a result of infection with the new virus called Covid-19. According to the Robert Koch Institute, a further import of coronavirus cases to Germany can be expected. In addition, additional transfers and outbreaks are possible within the federal borders.

Coronavirus: what are the symptoms?

The corona virus comes close to the symptoms of a cold. Sometimes infected people did not notice any symptoms. In addition, fever, cough and breathing problems are possible, which can also occur with a real flu. If the course is more severe, the coronavirus can lead to pneumonia. The virus is particularly dangerous for people with a weakened immune system, previous illnesses and old people.

How can I protect myself against the corona virus?

There is currently no corona virus vaccination and it will be many months away. To slow down the spread of the disease, experts advise on the usual hygiene measures that people should pay attention to in times of the flu. These include:

regular, frequent and careful hand washing – at least 20 seconds with soap up to the wrist

Use disinfectant

only touch your face with washed hands.

What do I do if I fear that I have been infected?

Important: If you are concerned that you are infected with the coronavirus and have symptoms, you should not go to the doctor. There is a risk of spreading the virus to others. In such cases, citizens should call local health departments or call 116 117. The on-call service of the statutory health insurance associations provides medical assistance around the clock. The Federal Ministry of Health has also set up a coronavirus hotline. The phone number is 030 – 34 64 65 100.

Can I go on vacation despite the Corona virus?

It depends on the travel destination and the travel group. People from the risk groups mentioned above should at least reconsider trips to regions acutely affected by the coronavirus or discuss them with a doctor or the health department. The Federal Foreign Office publishes current travel warnings directly on the Internet.

