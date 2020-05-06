Taj al-Din: There is no cure for Corona and it must be coexisted with

The Advisor to the President of the Republic for Health Affairs, Dr. Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din stated that the whole world has before him a period between nine months to twelve months in order to reach an effective treatment for the new Corona virus as a benefit 19 and then the virus will be a natural thing for all countries in the world to coexist with. .

There is no cure for Corona virus at this time:

Dr. Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din stated that the Corona virus must be coexisted, but that the virus should not be underestimated at the present time and stressed the need for all citizens to adhere to preventive and preventive measures.

This is during the period of spreading the virus, and the chances of infection may decrease, and that is by following instructions, instructions and all special methods of prevention from treating the virus.

He also talked about plasma treatment and stressed that the plasma of people recovering from the Corona virus is loaded with antibodies, and then many scientific experiments are conducted accurately in order to be used in the treatment of patients with the virus.

He added through his speech, saying that we cannot say that plasma therapy is an effective drug for the recovery from Corona virus, but this requires that a lot of scientific studies be done through it greatly.

The state is making every effort to reduce the chances of the virus spreading about achieving balance so that the wheel of production continues and the protection of citizens must be adhered to regarding preventive measures.