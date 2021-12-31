Take part in the colorful culinary challenge and help a good cause with the Great Rainbow Bake 2022.

Participate in the Great Rainbow Bake 2022 and help a good cause.

Rainbow baking is all about trying new things and having a good time, so get messy, get creative, and get to work.

Although the Christmas celebrations are over for another year, January does not have to be a depressing month simply because the decorations are being taken down.

The Rainbow Trust is asking i readers to put on their aprons, roll up their sleeves, and get creative in the kitchen by participating in its Great Rainbow Bake fundraiser.

Bakers of all levels are welcome to participate in the vibrant culinary challenge, whether you’ve won awards for your creations, like Rainbow Bake supporter and Great British Bake Off alumni Candice Brown, or you can’t tell an egg from an elbow.

Readers can participate in a variety of ways, depending on what works best for them and their families – and the Covid safety restrictions in place.

Any funds raised will go towards the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity’s Christmas Appeal, and we’d love to feature your best creations.

Those who are able could hold a traditional bake sale in their neighborhood, school, or place of business.

Bakers could also promote and sell their wares from their doorstep, garden, or even by delivery, ensuring that neighbors, friends, and anyone else they know who may be isolated are not left out.

You can stay connected and raise money for the charity by going virtual and hosting an online bake party for friends and family in the age of Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Attendees could donate to participate in challenges and games, and the Rainbow Trust suggests combining the virtual and physical by having participants send each other slices of their baked goods in the mail, if it is safe to do so.

Those who are unable to attend virtual events or who simply prefer to work alone but want to contribute to the cause can “bake and donate.”

Participants in the Great Rainbow Bake will receive a resource kit that includes bake sale posters and social media icons, invitations and e-invites, a cake label, bunting, and, perhaps most importantly, a collection of recipes.

There is no set date for your baking event, but Rainbow Trust and I would like to hold it on that date.

