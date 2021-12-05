Take this test to see if your memory loss is caused by aging or dementia.

Everyone has memory lapses from time to time, whether it’s a forgotten birthday or a word on the tip of one’s tongue.

However, as you get older, you can’t help but wonder if these blips are normal or a sign of dementia.

Dementia is a devastating disease that most people fear, and it affects a significant portion of the elderly population.

Nearly a million people in the UK are thought to have dementia, with half of them having yet to be diagnosed.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, it is a common misconception that dementia is a condition that affects people in their later years, as over 42,000 people under the age of 65 in the UK have dementia.

There are several types of dementia, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for approximately 75% of all cases.

On the surface, however, distinguishing between brain aging and dementia can be difficult, especially when the disease is in its early stages.

The key difference, according to Katie Puckering, Head of Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Information Services team, is that people with dementia have symptoms that affect their daily functioning.

Dementia can affect a person’s daily life in a variety of ways, even years before a diagnosis:

Dementia is more than a lack of memory.

It has the potential to affect how someone acts and speaks.

So, how do you know if your memory blip is normal or a sign that you should see someone?

Katie explained the difference between someone with normal brain aging and someone with dementia using the example of misplaced car keys.

“We quite commonly as humans put our car keys somewhere out of the ordinary and it takes us longer to find them,” she told The Sun.

“As you get older, it takes longer to recall things, or you have to really think about it: What was I doing? Where was I? What was distracting me? Did I have to let the dog out? And then you find the keys by the back door.”

“As people age, the retrieval of information becomes a little slower.

“Someone with dementia may be unable to recall that information or what they did when they first entered the house.”

“It’s also possible that they’ll place it somewhere it doesn’t belong,” says the author.

Instead of putting the milk back in the fridge, they put the kettle back in there.”

The National Institute on Aging in the United States gives some examples of normal aging forgetfulness and dementia disease.

Read each one thoroughly and consider which category you might fall into.

It might be beneficial to do it with someone…

