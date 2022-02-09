Taking common painkillers on a regular basis ‘increases the risk of developing a crippling health condition.’

Taking common pain relievers on a regular basis ‘raises the risk of a crippling health condition,’ according to a new study.

According to a study, taking pain relievers on a daily basis increases your risk of tinnitus by up to a fifth.

One in every eight Britons suffers from hearing loss, which causes them to hear noises that aren’t actually there, such as ringing, hissing, or buzzing.

Regularly taking aspirin, paracetamol, or ibuprofen, according to scientists, may cause the condition.

According to a study conducted by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, taking over-the-counter pills on a regular basis increases the risk of long-term tinnitus by as much as 20%.

“Even though these painkillers are widely available without a prescription, they are still medications with potential side effects,” Dr. Sharon Curhan said.

“They clearly have advantages in terms of short-term use.”

“However, long-term use may increase the risk of tinnitus and other negative health effects.”

“It’s critical to use these medications with caution and to keep their use to a minimum.”

Dr. Curhan looked at the effects of daily painkillers on 70,000 women aged 31 to 48.

She discovered that taking ibuprofen four or five days a week increased the risk of tinnitus by 17% when compared to taking it once a week or not at all.

It increased by 18% when paracetamol was taken six or seven days a week.

Women under 60 who took medium doses of aspirin for six or seven days had a 16 percent higher risk.

“The risks tended to be greater with increasing frequency of use,” Dr Curhan wrote in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

According to the study, taking painkillers on a daily basis may interfere with nerves or blood flow in the ear, contributing to hearing loss.

It comes after a study published this week by the University of Edinburgh found that taking paracetamol every day increases the risk of heart attack or stroke by 20%.

Regular use of the pills, according to Scottish doctors, can cause blood pressure to rise to dangerously high levels.

Tinnitus affects millions of Britons, and while it can go away on its own in some cases, it can also be permanent.

It has been linked to deafness, mental health issues, and physical illnesses such as diabetes and thyroid problems, according to the NHS.