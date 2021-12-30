Teachers who have been on Covid for a long time are planning to leave the profession ‘en masse’ due to their ‘abhorrent’ treatment.

Teachers who have been on Covid for a long time are considering leaving the profession “en masse” because of the “abhorrent” treatment they have received.

Teachers who have been on Covid for a long time are considering leaving the profession “en masse” as a result of the “shocking” treatment they have received.

School employees have revealed that they have been forced to leave their jobs due to a lack of support for long-term Covid effects.

Teachers who are suffering from long-term effects of Covid or who have received unsupportive comments from colleagues about their time off sick have stated that they feel they have no choice but to leave the profession.

Concerned teachers are considering retiring soon, believing they are “sitting ducks for reinfection” due to a lack of adequate safety measures.

I spoke with several teachers who described how Covid-19 has negatively impacted their lives.

Many people are having trouble walking up stairs or speaking clearly as a result of how the virus has affected their health.

Many%20teachers%20are%20considering%20leaving%20the%20profession%20because%20they%20believe%20it%20poses%20too%20much%20health%20risk,%20according%20to%20new%20data%20from%20the%20Office%20for%20National%20Statistics%20showing%20that%20teachers%20are%2037%20more%20likely

A teacher from Oxfordshire named Kodoma (not her real name) started the Teachers With Covid UK Facebook group after suffering from long Covid herself.

She told me she was astounded by the inhumane treatment of teachers in the United Kingdom after they were diagnosed with Covid, and that many have shared their stories, claiming that teachers are planning to resign “en masse.”

“The teaching profession is losing a lot of experience, skill, passion, and dedication, and many of them really wanted to stay but were treated horribly,” she said.

“One of the most upsetting themes is how resentful colleagues who have had to cover long absences make remarks about being’lazy’ and don’t believe people are truly ill.”

“One teacher could always hear her coworkers calling her a bitch behind her back, and others had real anger directed at them when they were at their most vulnerable.”

She went on to say that not only those who had experienced Covid were leaving teaching, but also those who were afraid of contracting it, with teachers being particularly vulnerable when teaching classes of children without masks.

In the United Kingdom, Infosurhoy provides a news summary.

Teachers who have been on Covid for a long time are planning to leave the profession ‘en masse’ due to the ‘abhorrent’ treatment they have received.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]