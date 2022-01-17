Teens aged 16 and up can get a Covid booster shot starting TODAY, in an effort to finally defeat the Omicron variant.

Teenagers aged 16 and up can get a Covid booster shot starting TODAY, in an effort to eliminate the Omicron variant once and for all.

From today, 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to get a Covid booster shot.

In England, more than 600,000 people in this age group have received their second vaccination, and they will be eligible for a booster when they reach three months after the second dose.

The teenagers would be able to “stay at school and continue socializing,” according to Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for NHS vaccinations.

Invitations will be sent out this week, and 40,000 people will be eligible starting today.

According to the NHS, invitations will encourage people in the age group to book appointments online or find a walk-in center near them.

“We’re now extending the programme to 16 and 17-year-olds so they can top-up their immunity this winter to keep themselves and their friends safe,” Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, said.

“If everyone gets their vaccines and is boosted now, we can learn to live with Covid-19.”

“More than four out of every five adults in England have already been boosted,” he continued, “helping to protect them from severe illness and reducing the pressure on the NHS in the face of Omicron.”