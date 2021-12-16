Tell us what you think of Nicola Sturgeon’s new Christmas covid rules in the comments section.

In light of the rising prevalence of omicron, Nicola Sturgeon made an announcement in the Scottish Parliament this week about this year’s holiday plans.

Despite its milder symptoms, the First Minister announced in her speech on December 14 that the new variant was spreading faster than any other – including delta – and that it was likely to become the “dominant” strain in just days.

Due to the rapid spread of omicron and Scotland’s rising ‘R number,’ which is said to be “well over 2 and possibly above 4”, the FM imposed additional restrictions in an effort to keep the spread down.

So, what were the restrictions announced by Nicola Sturgeon?

Despite reports that Scotland’s schools may close, the Scottish First Minister has stated that she does not want to disrupt education.

“I want to be clear, I am not asking anyone to ‘cancel’ Christmas – but in the run-up to and immediately after Christmas, I am asking everyone to reduce as far as possible, and to a minimum, the contacts we have with people in other households,” the FM said in explaining the household limit.

“If you do plan on socializing – either at home or in indoor public places – we ask that you keep your group to a maximum of three households.”

Also, make sure you test everything before you leave.

“I understand that asking people to do this, especially at this time of year, is a difficult task.

So I’d like to make it crystal clear why we’re doing it.”

Visit our ‘Everything Nicola Sturgeon said’ article to see the full transcript of her remarks.

