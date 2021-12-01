Ten new Omicron cases have been reported in the UK, bringing the total number of cases to 32. Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to get tested.

Ten new Omicron cases have been reported in the UK, bringing the total number of cases to 32. Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get tested.

In the UK, ten more cases of the super-strain Omicron Covid variant have been discovered, bringing the total number of cases to 32.

Cases are widespread, and it’s unclear whether they’re linked to travel from the African countries where the strain was first discovered.

More cases of the highly mutated strain Omicron are “very likely,” according to Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA.

Nine of the ten new cases reported today were in England, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 22, and one was in Scotland, bringing the total number of cases to ten.

East Midlands, East of England, London, the South East and North West, Glasgow, and Lanarkshire are among the areas affected.

Bexley, Buckinghamshire, Lancaster, Lewisham, Newham, South Cambridgeshire, and Three Rivers have all recently discovered infections.

Health officials are attempting to contain the outbreak by advising infected people’s contacts to isolate themselves.

They want to see if there are any connections to travel to South Africa, because if there aren’t, it means the variant is already spreading in the community.

The government’s strategy to combat Omicron is a massive booster campaign this winter to give people maximum immunity.

“We’re still trying to figure out how this variant affects transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response, and vaccine efficacy,” Dr Harries said.

“Please wear a mask as directed by the government, including on public transportation and in stores, to help break transmission chains and slow the spread of this new variant.”

“As we see in other countries around the world and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing, we are very likely to find more cases in the coming days.”

“That’s why anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms should isolate and get a PCR test right away.”

Vaccination, according to Dr. Harries, is “critical” in bolstering the variant’s defenses.

Before the end of January, all adults over the age of 18 who are eligible at least three months after their second dose will be given the top-up vaccine.

“Please take advantage of this offer as soon as you are eligible to protect yourself, your families, and your communities,” Dr. Harries advised.

It comes after minutes from a Sage meeting were leaked, revealing that “extremely strict” measures may be required to combat the Omicron variant.

After new measures were announced over the weekend, scientists on the advisory panel reportedly warned ministers of a potential “very large wave” on Monday.

After being revealed at a No10 briefing on Saturday, tougher rules on self-isolation for close contacts and travelers, as well as a new mandate on face coverings, were put into effect on Tuesday.

