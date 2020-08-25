Terminally-ill child’s birthday party broken up by police because of Covid breach – Latest News

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the force was spending an extra £100,000 a week policing the restrictions.

A chief constable moaned that police “can’t win” when dealing with the Government’s coronavirus restrictions, as he defended the decision.

Greater Manchester Police said it had spent an extra £100,000 have been dealing with breaches in coronavirus rules and it has now emerged officers have been breaking up birthday parties

The force issued a fixed penalty notice when officers attended a home in Swinton where three families were celebrating a child’s birthday in a private garden.

A police force have been breaking up children’s birthday parties to enforce coronavirus restrictions – including one of terminally-ill child.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live on Monday, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: “It feels a bit at the moment like we can’t win.”

The area is one of the places in the north of England where extra restrictions are in place to prevent socialising between households.

Mr Hopkins said the child’s birthday party was going on past 8pm and was mainly attended by adults.

He said 19 fixed penalty notices had been issued at the weekend, when police attended 126 incidents.

“Officers decided, based on what they had seen, to issue a fixed penalty notice.”

He added: “It wasn’t sort of jelly and ice cream with a bunch of three and four-year-olds sat around in the middle of the afternoon.

“We are trying to absolutely balance what we’re doing, but it’s a really difficult position for us at the moment,” he said.

He said officers were also called to a party being held for a terminally-ill child and decided not to issue a fine after attending.

He said police in Greater Manchester had been supported by officers from neighbouring forces to enforce the restrictions.