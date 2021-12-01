Terry’s and Heinz have teamed up to create a chocolate orange mayo that is a “world first.”

Terry’s and Heinz have teamed up to create a “world first” chocolate orange mayo.

Terry’s has teamed up with Heinz to create the “world-first festive mash-up that you didn’t know you needed” in the form of their chocolate orange mayo, which is sure to divide fans of the stocking filler.

The combination of mayonnaise, chocolate orange segments, creme patissiere, and an extra dose of orange oil, according to the two brands, is a “smooth and delicious spread that works perfectly dolloped onto your festive desserts or spread onto brioche, crumpets, pancakes, or croissants this festive season.”

Consumers will not be able to purchase the mayonnaise.

Instead, only 200 jars are up for grabs in a competition that runs until December 13.

“Here at Heinz, we are always innovating, and we love creating fun new limited-edition products that we know our fans will love,” said Maria Jantchi, senior brand manager for Heinz sauces.

So we set out to make the most Christmassy mayo we could think of this year.

“And who better to partner with for that than Terry’s Chocolate Orange, the world’s most famous Christmas treat?”

“As a result, we are ecstatic to be launching the world’s first-ever Chocolate Orange Mayo, just in time for Christmas, after months of development.”

“Since Terry’s Chocolate Orange launched in 1932, we have never stopped innovating, growing, and launching new formats and flavors to delight our loyal fans, and we are proud to be continuing this this Christmas with our mayo mash up, which works perfectly as a delicious spread,” said Laure Gentil, marketing controller at Terry’s Chocolate Orange.

Heinz recently released its “Christmas in a Can” soup, which includes turkey, Brussels sprouts, and pigs in blankets.

Enter the competition at www.heinztohome.co.ukpageswin-a-choc-orange-mayo if you want to win one of the jars.

