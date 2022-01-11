Tesco, Lidl, Asda, and others are recalling salmonella-contaminated foods.

Products such as pizza dough and puff pastry are being recalled after salmonella was discovered in them. Salmonella can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea and fever if consumed.

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, and Aldi have all issued recalls for food products found to contain salmonella.

The bacteria was found in Ready Roll Pizzas, Pizza Dough, and Puff Pastry.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled products should return them for a refund as soon as possible.

READ MORE – Janey Godley updates fans on her recovery from surgery.

A receipt is not always required because the items are hazardous to human health.

Fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps are all symptoms of salmonella infection.

Visit the Food Standards Agency’s website to stay up to date on the latest recall announcements.

The complete list of salmonella-related product recalls is provided below.