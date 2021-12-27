Tesco, Sainsbury’s, MandS, and Waitrose have all issued an emergency recall of bread and butter.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, MandS, and Waitrose have issued an urgent recall of bread and butter.

Many supermarkets have issued an urgent warning to their customers due to health concerns about gluten and mustard in some of their products that are not declared on the label.

Tesco, MandS, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose have all issued urgent product recalls for holiday essentials due to health concerns.

At each of the supermarkets, a recall has been issued for specific types of bread and butter.

Despite its gluten-free labeling, Marks and Spencer is recalling their Made Without Wheat Gluten Free White Sourdough Cob because it contains wheat flour (gluten).

For those who are allergic or intolerant to wheat or gluten, as well as those who have Coeliac Disease, this has been identified as a serious health risk.

While some people with an intolerance may experience digestive issues after eating wheat, barley, or rye products, Coeliac Disease is more serious and can cause fatigue, an itchy rash, muscle and joint aches, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, indigestion, and constipation.

Gluten is commonly found in foods containing those cereals, such as:

Customers should return the loaf to the store where they purchased it for a full refund, according to Marks and Spencer.

You can reach their customer service line at 03330 148 555 for more information.

St Helen’s Farm Goats Butter is being recalled by Tesco, Waitrose, and Sainsbury’s, in addition to MandS, due to concerns that some packages may contain small pieces of metal.

As a result, St Helen’s Farm Goats Butter sales have been temporarily halted, and anyone who has a product with a best before date of up to and including March 13 2022 should not consume it and instead return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

St Helen’s Farm can be reached at 01430 861715 or [email protected] for more information.

Visit sthelensfarm.co.uk as an alternative.

Finally, Tesco is recalling Opies Pickled Walnuts because they may contain mustard and sulphites not listed on the label.

Anyone with a mustard allergy or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxides or sulphites, according to the manufacturers, could be at risk.