testing existing drugs could lead to a faster vaccine alternative

As the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, numerous trials in vitro or clinics are underway around the world to develop new therapeutic avenues and new vaccines. Based on current best estimates, a vaccine would not be ready for at least 12 months. For researchers, the quickest way to fight the coronavirus is therefore not to wait for the development of a vaccine, but to test already existing and regulated drugs in the fight against infection.

According to a study by an international team of biologists published in the journal British Journal of Pharmacology, redirecting existing drugs to known drug targets is likely to offer faster hope for attacking COVID-19 than developing and manufacturing a vaccine.

Since the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in late 2019, more than 3.5 million people have been infected, causing more than 240,000 deaths worldwide. The race is on to find new drugs to treat infected patients and to develop a vaccine to prevent infection in the first place.

A team of researchers representing the International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology says there will be no “quick fix” to treat the disease and argues that a multi-pronged approach is needed to find new drugs. They warn that an effective and scalable vaccine will likely take more than a year before it can be used to fight the global pandemic.

Disrupt major stages of viral infection

When a virus enters our body, unless we have already developed immunity to an infection or through previous vaccination, it enters our cells, hijacking their machines and using it to replicate and spread all over the body.

Often the symptoms we see are the result of our immune system fighting to get rid of the infection. In severe cases, this immune response can become overactive, potentially leading to a so-called cytokine storm, causing collateral damage to organs.

” Any medication to treat COVID-19 will need to focus on the three key stages of infection: preventing the virus from entering our cells in the first place, preventing it from replicating if it enters the cells and reduce the damage that occurs in our tissues, in this case the lungs and the heart Said Anthony Davenport of the University of Cambridge.

Target cellular proteins that play a role in infection

The review looks at potential targets for therapeutic drugs. Two key targets appear to be proteins on the surface of our cells, which SARS-CoV-2 binds to allow it to enter – ACE2 and TMPRSS2. TMPRSS2 appears to be very common on cells, while ACE2 is generally present at low levels which then increase with sex, age and history of smoking.

” Since we know that these two proteins play a role in this coronavirus infection, we can focus on the reuse of drugs that already have regulatory approval or are in the late stages of clinical trials. These treatments have already been shown to be safe and therefore, if they can now be shown to be effective against COVID-19, they could be put into clinical practice fairly quickly. “

Lack of a single solution: the need to combine several drugs

Remdesivir, a drug originally developed for Ebola, is a promising candidate. Although clinical trials have shown it is not effective enough to treat Ebola, clinical trials in the United States have suggested that the drug may be beneficial for the treatment of inpatients with COVID-19, and the FDA has now approved it for emergency use.

There have also been promising results from studies on monoclonal antibodies, but this type of drug is expensive to produce and therefore less likely to be scalable. ” While we are waiting for a vaccine, the drugs currently used to treat other diseases can be studied as treatments for COVID-19 – in other words, reallocated Said Steve Alexander of the University of Nottingham.

” It is unlikely that there is only one magic solution – we will probably need several drugs in our arsenal, some of which will have to be used in combination with others. The important thing is that these drugs are inexpensive to produce and easy to manufacture. In this way, we can guarantee access to affordable medicines worldwide, not just for the wealthiest countries. “

Act quickly to identify effective molecules

The team says we need to act quickly to identify existing drugs that are effective in clinical trials so that we can start treating patients as quickly as possible, but also because cases are likely to fall over the summer, which means there will be fewer people who can be recruited for clinical trials before a second expected wave of the disease in the fall.

They estimate that there are currently over 300 clinical trials worldwide, although many of these investigational drugs are unlikely to be effective for widespread use, because either it is unclear which part of the disease pathway they target , or if they cause side effects.

Vaccine development: patience and precaution are necessary

They also advise patience for the development of an effective vaccine against the virus even after it has been shown that a new vaccine candidate offers immunity against the coronavirus in humans, it must be tested on a larger number of people to make sure it is safe to use. Manufacturing and distributing a vaccine on the scale necessary to fight this pandemic will also present significant challenges.

” Although there are many vaccines in development around the world which we hope will succeed, it will take a long time before these vaccines prove to be effective and can be manufactured to the scale necessary to have a impact Says Alexander.

” Some vaccines may not work, so the more drugs that can be tested and the more we know about the targets, the more likely we are to get something that works. The very specificity of vaccines means that they are limited. The lessons we are learning and the drugs we are producing will hopefully provide a greater degree of protection, not only against the coronavirus, but also against the next viral threat “

Sources: British Journal of Pharmacology



