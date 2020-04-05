Testing fiasco deepens as super-lab in Milton Keynes only starts advertising jobs TODAY

A laboratory spearheading Britain’s coronavirus testing effort only asked people to start applying for jobs there today – despite Health Secretary Matt Hancock claiming the facility opened a week ago.

The National Biosample Centre, in Milton Keynes, has been set aside and repurposed to be able to cope with testing on a mass scale, in order to ensure that frontline NHS staff – and eventually the wider public – can find out if they have the disease.

But it has endured a faltering start, as sources claim no testing has actually taken place and government ministers admit they still do not know when it will be ‘fully operational’.

Officials say swab samples will be sent in from all over the country by Royal Mail and Amazon but the only deliveries made today were from vans carrying floorboards and fire extinguishers.

It comes as another 569 coronavirus deaths have been declared in the UK today, taking the total death toll to 2,921.

Last week, Mr Hancock revealed at the daily press conference that the government is ‘ramping up’ testing amid growing criticism that it had lost track of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the country to a standstill.

‘Our new testing facility in Milton Keynes opens today and we therefore are ramping up of the testing numbers,’ Mr Hancock added.

But despite the government’s boast, it took until today for the Microbiology Society to circulate an urgent appeal for ‘experienced laboratory staff’ at the Milton Keynes site, prompting widespread fears that the facility is not fully functioning because of a desperate shortage of specialist workers.

Insiders have told MailOnline that the government has not been able to recruit enough lab technicians who have expertise in operating PCR machines, that are able to locate the coronavirus gene and establish if somebody is infected or not.

The mass testing debacle took a further twist after Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government contradicted what Mr Hancock said last week and admitted on Radio 4’s Today programme that he did not know if the Milton Keynes site is open.

‘I don’t know precisely when that’s going to be coming on board but obviously everything is coming as quickly as it possibly can,’ he said.

One scientific researcher who did not want to be named, told MailOnline: ‘There are some fantastic, experienced laboratory staff all over the country, but the government wants most of the testing done centrally in Milton Keynes and two other locations and this is causing the problem.

‘From what I’ve been told, no testing at all has taken place at Milton Keynes. It can take two weeks to train somebody to operate a PCR machine, but this is time that the country doesn’t have. They need to get the site fully operational as quickly as possible but that’s not happening and it’s costing people their lives.’

The advertisement circulated to members of the Microbiology Society, which comprises scientists and lab specialists, bears the title: ‘COVID-19 testing: calling on you to support our key workers,’ and says that it has been issued ‘on behalf of the UK Government.’

It adds: ‘To increase testing for COVID-19, the Government has significantly expanded its laboratory capacity and staffing. As the testing programme ramps up further, we require additional experienced laboratory staff.’

The National Biosample Centre was built for £24million in 2015 and promised to ‘increase the national capacity for biomedical and clinical research’.

Despite the government claiming that it is open for coronavirus testing, MailOnline detected little evidence of relevant activity at the site.

Aside from the flooring and fire extinguishers, the only other traffic was a DHL van delivering a parcel.

The centre has added a row of bollards to the main entrance and a security guard to check visitors.

In its advertisement, the Microbiology Society has also asked its members to offer their services at labs in Cheshire and Glasgow, but the Milton Keynes site is leading the drive to significantly increase the nation’s testing programme.

The appeal goes on to say: ‘We are particularly interested in individuals who are comfortable working in a PCR environment, and those who can operate liquid handling machines, although more generalist laboratory support is also required.’

It reveals that the jobs are paid roles which will be offered on temporary contracts and that even applications from those currently employed elsewhere who ‘wish to help’ would be welcome.

The advertisement goes on to warn that only those with ‘no symptoms of COVID-19’ and those living in households where nobody has symptoms would be considered.

‘We unfortunately cannot consider you if you, or anyone in your household, are in a high-risk group (over 70, pregnant, with immune deficiencies or underlying medical conditions),’ it adds.

The Department of Health claimed that the National Biosample Centre is the first of three central hub laboratories for the testing of coronavirus and that it is up and running.

The approach of a more centralised testing regime is intended to ensure checks are conducted properly – but contrasts sharply with the decentralised tactic deployed successfully in Germany, which is carrying out 100,000 tests each day compared to barely 10,000 in the UK.

But the Department of Health refused to reveal to what extent the Milton Keynes site is functioning and how many tests have been carried out there so far or how many lab technicians and other staff currently work at the site.

A spokesman said: ‘Two thousand NHS workers had been tested across five new testing sites and the first of three new central hub laboratories is up and running to process these samples. We plan to open four more testing sites by the end of this week, allowing us to test thousands of key workers this week. This is rapid progress for a new programme set up from scratch a week ago.’

It comes as Boris Johnson is facing demands to summon the Dunkirk spirit and let ‘small ship’ labs start screening for the killer infection. Public Health England has previously insisted all coronavirus tests should be carried out centrally.

The approach is intended to ensure checks are conducted properly – but contrasts sharply with the decentralised tactic deployed successfully in Germany, which is carrying out 100,000 tests each day compared to barely 10,000 in the UK.

Millions of Britons may have already been infected with the life-threatening infection – but Number 10 is completely clueless about the true size of the outbreak because of its highly controversial decision to not carry out mass testing.

Putting a mass testing regime in place is vital to ease the lockdown strangling the economy and threatening millions of jobs, which would allow Britons to go back to their usual lives and not be confined inside their own homes.

The increase makes today the worst day so far in the crisis which is crippling Britain. It is the third day in a row that a new one-day high has been recorded.

A further 4,244 people were diagnosed with the infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of positive tests to 33,718.

This was slightly fewer than the 4,324 new diagnoses yesterday and today’s death toll was just a small increase of six – a glimmer of hope that the lockdown may be working.

The Department of Health statistics mean the UK’s coronavirus death toll has almost quadrupled in six days from just 759 last Friday, March 27.

And the NHS has announced more victims in four days this week (1,693) than in every other day of the outbreak combined up until Sunday, March 29 (1,228).

The true scale of the outbreak is not shown by the Department of Health’s statistics, which cut off at 5pm the day before they are announced.

Because of this, some of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland’s statistics will be taken into tomorrow’s overall count for the UK.

Combined, each country’s individual death tolls for the day – England (561), Scotland (66), Wales (19) and Northern Ireland (6) – add up to 652.

This takes the real total to 2,977, and individual numbers of positive tests put the patient count at 39,215.

Experts have stressed that fast rising numbers of infections and deaths do not mean that the UK’s lockdown isn’t working.

It is expected to take at least a fortnight to see any impact on official statistics because of how long it takes the virus to make people ill and then for them to recover or die.

People dying in intensive care yesterday, for example, are likely to have caught the virus two, three or even more weeks ago – before the Stay Home campaign began.

If testing rates remain the same, the first thing to drop will be the number of new infections as fewer people become ill in the first place.

After that, the number of people being admitted to hospital will fall, according to cancer doctor Professor Karol Sikora, and then, finally, the number of people dying will come down, too.

The process of catching the infection to dying can take two to three weeks or longer for each patient who succumbs to the illness.

Professor Keith Neal, infectious diseases expert at the University of Nottingham, said: ‘These figures are much in line with expectations.

‘There is continuing evidence that the social distancing measure put in place on the 16th and then 23rd of March could be having an effect in slowing the rate of increase of new infections.

‘The current social distancing needs to be maintained and it is also a reminder that not only the old and those with underlying conditions can get severe disease.’