Thanks to a’miracle’ anonymous good Samaritan, my daughter, 2, had a £53k operation to remove a dangerous ‘Batman’ birthmark.

Thanks to a’miracle’ anonymous good Samaritan, my 2-year-old daughter had a £53k operation to remove a dangerous ‘Batman’ birthmark.

Luna Tavares-Fenner, two, was cured of a birthmark on her face using cutting-edge medical techniques that aren’t available in the United States, where she lives.

After two years of surgery with Russian doctors, she finally got rid of her “Batman” birthmark.

Luna was born with a congenital melanocytic nevus, a dark blemish that had covered her face since birth.

However, her parents, Caroline Fenner, 37, and Thiago Tavares, 33, revealed that an anonymous donor provided the majority of the funds raised to pay for the girl’s treatment.

Luna’s increased risk of skin cancer prompted her parents to seek medical help as soon as possible.

The couple raised (£52,800) for their daughter’s treatment at a clinic in Krasnodar, Russia, which is close to Ukraine.

The groundbreaking surgery, however, would not have been possible without the assistance of a generous Russian Good Samaritan who donated a significant sum of money to the family.

Their anonymous “Russian Santa Claus” contributed a whopping (dollar)60,000 to the girl’s surgery, which the parents described as a “miracle.”

They went on to say that the generous life-changing cash demonstrated that “God loves us” and “Santa exists.”

“The miracle happened!” the parents said in an update on their donation page.

“We just got word that the outstanding balance of $60,000 has been paid in full.

“Words fail us when it comes to expressing how we feel.”

We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has helped us in any way, especially those who have been praying for us every day.

“And, in particular, to our “Russian Santa Claus,” who relieved our anxiety and took the fear out of our hearts.

“Our daughter is incredibly fortunate.

We now know that God loves us and that Santa Claus exists.”

The two-year-old will fly home for the holidays before returning in the New Year for cosmetic surgery.

“Luna has already started speaking, and she says: ‘My black spot has gone,” said Dr. Pavel Popov, who treated Luna.

‘I am a princess,’ she says.

Her birthmark could put her at risk for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

According to MedlinePlus, melanoma associated with these large birthmarks is difficult to treat, with a low survival rate.

It is more likely to manifest in childhood.

Caroline said she was torn between bringing Luna to Russia and undergoing the treatments and having people tell her she was “crazy” for traveling all that way and spending so much money.

