The 13 telltale signs you’re a functioning alcoholic – and what to look out for in your family

CHRISTMAS is approaching, and for most people, that means more alcohol.

If you can drink gallons of mulled wine or Santa stout without feeling depressed, you might be a functioning alcoholic.

A functioning alcoholic, according to experts, is someone who has alcoholism but is still able to carry on with daily activities like work and social obligations.

It can be difficult to spot a functioning alcoholic because they can appear to live a normal life.

Martin Preston, CEO of Delamere Health and Addiction Specialists, said that alcoholics are exceptionally good at concealing their illness.

“A functioning alcoholic is unlikely to want to change while they believe they still have time,” he said.

“Alcohol addiction is the chronic form of alcohol use disorder for which there is no cure.”

“However, it is treatable, and the sooner treatment begins, the better for the individual and their loved ones.”

But what are the warning signs you should be aware of?

People who are functioning alcoholics will always make sure they have alcohol nearby or access to it.

During the Christmas season, this can be difficult to detect because there always seems to be plenty of prosecco or mulled wine on hand.

Working alcoholics are more likely to hide alcohol in unusual places, such as their garage, office, bushes, or car, so that they know where it is when they need it, according to Martin.

When people are unable to drink, they become irritable, anxious, restless, and unable to sleep, according to Martin.

He also stated that while intoxicated, functioning alcoholics may become erratic, spontaneous, angry, or completely change their personalities.

Again, many people enjoy a glass of buck’s fizz on Christmas Day, which does not always indicate that you have a problem.

Martin, on the other hand, believes that drinking in the morning before going about their day, or at odd times of the day, such as lunchtime, to avoid alcohol withdrawal symptoms, is also a sign.

Drinking in between work or appointments, or just enough to keep their alcohol levels topped up if they are alcohol dependent, he added, is a key sign that someone is struggling with alcohol.

When confronted about drinking, someone you know, or yourself, may become defensive or dismissive.

When someone defends drinking as a way to relax after work, a…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.