The 13 times you must still perform a PCR test – as of today, a major rule change is in effect.

The 13 times you must still perform a PCR test – due to a major rule change that takes effect today

Because of a MAJOR change in testing rules in the UK, fewer people will need to get a Covid PCR test.

However, there are more than a dozen reasons why someone should schedule a PCR test – the gold standard of Covid detection.

If the person has no symptoms of the virus, a PCR test is no longer required to confirm a positive lateral flow test in the UK.

The rule change took effect today (January 11) in England, following the implementation of a similar system in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales last week.

While Covid rates remain high across the UK, health officials say this is only a temporary measure.

It is not deemed necessary to double-check with an NHS PCR test because lateral flow test results are almost always correct for a positive result.

If your lateral flow result is positive, you must immediately self-isolate.

Your 10-day self-isolation period begins the day after you receive a positive result.

If you have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven, separated by 24 hours, you can come out on day seven.

The government has outlined a number of other exceptions to the rule-change.

If someone wants to apply for financial support while isolating, for example, a PCR test should be used to check for infection.

Regardless of your lateral flow test result, you should get a PCR test if you have symptoms of the coronavirus.

A new, persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of smell or taste are the three classic signs of Covid, according to the NHS.

Everyone, on the other hand, knows someone who had Covid but didn’t have these symptoms.

Even if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you should get a PCR if you’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

The local council, NHS Test and Trace, a GP, or another health professional may also ask you to get a PCR.

On rare occasions, a PCR test may yield an ambiguous result, prompting you to repeat it.

Another reason could be that you are in the hospital for an operation.

Traveling abroad, on the other hand, is not a valid reason to get a PCR test from the NHS.

These must be arranged through a third-party firm.

The following are the reasons for ordering a PCR test in England:

Exceptions to the lateral flow test rule include the following:

The rules may differ from country to country; for example, in Scotland, if you have…

