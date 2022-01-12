The 13 ways you’re performing your PCR test incorrectly

SOMETIMES, THE RESULT OF A PCR TEST DOESN’T MATCH WHAT WE EXPECTED.

You may be certain you’ve been exposed to the virus or have a positive lateral flow, but the PCR results come back “negative.”

Or, after potentially days of waiting for a response, it simply says “void.”

“When you get a void result, it usually means the swab wasn’t taken effectively,” said Dr. Alexander Edwards, Associate Professor in Biomedical Technology, Reading School of Pharmacy, University of Reading.

Experts say that if you want to be confident in the results of a Covid PCR test, you must perform it correctly.

Before taking the test, make sure you have enough time to sit down and carefully read the instructions.

“There are things that can definitely affect the test accuracy,” Dr. Edwards told The Sun.

In other words, these are changes that could have a significant impact on the outcome.

“Swab technique, for example, is critical.

You won’t be able to detect a virus if you don’t swab a site where it is present.

“At the end of the day, when people have a lot of virus, it’s probably easy to detect–it’s everywhere–which is why the virus spreads so well.”

However, if someone has mild or no symptoms, it’s possible that the test will miss the virus, making it even more important to perform the test as thoroughly as possible.

“This is why, in general, testing is excellent for detecting and confirming a Covid-19 infection, but not so good for ‘proving’ someone is’safe,” Dr. Edwards explained.

He also stated that everyone must perform the test in the same manner, because “it’s difficult to know how reliable something is if people keep changing how they do it.”

The most precise test available is the PCR test.

However, it is not without flaws.

When the test was taken or how carefully the swab was handled, for example, determines the likelihood of finding Covid.

The UK Government estimates that PCR tests should never show more than 5% “false positives” or “false negatives” when performed in a lab setting.

False results may be more common in real-life situations, such as when people conduct tests at home or in their cars haphazardly.

The following are some of the factors that could influence the true result of a PCR test:

If you’ve eaten or drunk in the past 30 minutes, you shouldn’t take a Covid test.

“If you eat, drink, or use mouthwash right before the test, there’s a chance some residue will interfere with the test,” Dr. Edwards warned.

It has been established that l…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.