The 20 Omicron hotspots revealed as cases FALL in 222 locations across the United Kingdom.
Coronavirus cases have been reported in 222 locations across the United Kingdom, and this interactive map can show you if your neighborhood is one of them.
Twenty Omicron hotspots have been identified, with cases continuing to rise in 155 areas – the first time infection rates have fallen in more local authority areas than they have risen in months.
The majority of infection hotspots in the seven days leading up to January 7 are located in the North East and North West of England, as shown in the map above.
The difference in the two regions was also reflected in the R rate data released on Friday.
Before the Christmas season, London had the highest R rate, but data suggests that the capital may have passed its peak of infections. Instead, the North East and Yorkshire had the highest R rate, ranging from 1.3 to 1.6.
The North West came in second, with a score of 1.3 to 1.5.
While the number of cases in these areas is increasing, most people who contract Omicron have cold-like symptoms, and experts believe the UK will be one of the first countries to be free of the pandemic.
Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.
Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.
The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.
According to public health expert Prof David Heymann, antibodies from the vaccines, as well as those who had previously been infected, mean that 95 percent of Britons now have some Covid immunity.
According to him, because of the high levels of protection, it is increasingly becoming a disease that Brits can live with.
“The UK is the closest country to being out of the pandemic — if it isn’t already — and having the disease as endemic as the other four coronaviruses (which cause common colds),” the former World Health Organization chief said.
Despite the fact that 95% of Britons are immune, the virus is still spreading.
Northern Ireland’s Derry City and Strabane continues to have the highest infection rate in the UK, with 5,259 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to January 7, equating to 3,480.3 new cases per 100,000 people.
This is down from a seven-day rate of 4,177.8 on December 31.
Middlesbrough is a team from the North East of England.
- Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 3480.3, (5259), 4177.8, (6313)
- Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 2946.4, (1966), 2983.8, (1991)
- Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 2906.2, (3410), 3228.3, (3788)
- Copeland, North-west England, 2745.4, (1868), 2964.4, (2017)
- Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 2587.7, (4701), 2634.5, (4786)
- Knowsley, North-west England, 2503.7, (3817), 2531.3, (3859)
- St. Helens, North-west England, 2406.5, (4358), 2608.0, (4723)
- Halton, North-west England, 2382.1, (3091), 2513.1, (3261)
- Wigan, North-west England, 2351.3, (7776), 2485.8, (8221)
- Salford, North-west England, 2325.9, (6110), 2343.8, (6157)
- Wirral, North-west England, 2313.3, (7503), 2565.9, (8322)
- Sefton, North-west England, 2229.4, (6151), 2415.7, (6665)
- Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2224.4, (7620), 2377.4, (8144)
- Tameside, North-west England, 2224.0, (5051), 2255.2, (5122)
- West Lancashire, North-west England, 2205.3, (2525), 2271.7, (2601)
- Inverclyde, Scotland, 2193.1, (1690), 2561.6, (1974)
- Warrington, North-west England, 2158.6, (4520), 2229.3, (4668)
- Liverpool, North-west England, 2125.6, (10638), 2227.9, (11150)
- Chesterfield, East Midlands, 2120.5, (2225), 2539.8, (2665)
- South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 2116.5, (6790), 2501.1, (8024)
- West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 2086.3, (1843), 2215.3, (1957)
- Renfrewshire, Scotland, 2055.3, (3687), 2502.4, (4489)
- Stockport, North-west England, 2049.0, (6028), 2297.8, (6760)
- Harlow, Eastern England, 2013.1, (1757), 2356.8, (2057)
- Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 2003.0, (2892), 2298.7, (3319)
- Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 2001.3, (6881), 2088.6, (7181)
- Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1999.2, (2874), 2201.0, (3164)
- South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1975.6, (2220), 2004.1, (2252)
- Trafford, North-west England, 1960.2, (4657), 2090.3, (4966)
- Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 1906.6, (1335), 2786.3, (1951)
- Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 1900.1, (2754), 2223.6, (3223)
- Manchester, North-west England, 1895.7, (10535), 1897.5, (10545)
- North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1894.0, (1936), 2070.1, (2116)
- North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1877.8, (6406), 2530.3, (8632)
- Cheshire East, North-west England, 1869.1, (7227), 1901.6, (7353)
- Ashfield, East Midlands, 1866.2, (2395), 1902.0, (2441)
- Moray, Scotland, 1850.4, (1771), 2105.3, (2015)
- East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1842.6, (1770), 2288.2, (2198)
- High Peak, East Midlands, 1819.0, (1685), 2011.2, (1863)
- Watford, Eastern England, 1800.8, (1740), 1950.9, (1885)
- Erewash, East Midlands, 1799.2, (2075), 2047.1, (2361)
- Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1795.3, (4851), 1893.4, (5116)
- Caerphilly, Wales, 1793.3, (3259), 2245.1, (4080)
- Mansfield, East Midlands, 1788.7, (1956), 1793.3, (1961)
- Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 1783.6, (4314), 2812.6, (6803)
- Redditch, West Midlands, 1781.0, (1524), 1809.1, (1548)
- East Ayrshire, Scotland, 1778.8, (2163), 2175.2, (2645)
- Swansea, Wales, 1777.2, (4382), 2200.2, (5425)
- Brent, London, 1771.8, (5807), 1847.7, (6056)
- Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1769.2, (2591), 2086.7, (3056)
- Falkirk, Scotland, 1763.8, (2832), 1919.5, (3082)
- Gedling, East Midlands, 1760.8, (2082), 1981.6, (2343)
- Glasgow City, Scotland, 1750.2, (11125), 2115.2, (13445)
- Lancaster, North-west England, 1748.6, (2590), 1754.0, (2598)
- South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1740.4, (1906), 1773.3, (1942)
- Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 1736.1, (1049), 2800.2, (1692)
- Spelthorne, South-east England, 1732.2, (1730), 2004.5, (2002)
- Harborough, East Midlands, 1730.2, (1653), 1740.7, (1663)
- Harrow, London, 1730.2, (4366), 1765.9, (4456)
- Barking and Dagenham, London, 1729.0, (3702), 2001.3, (4285)
- Thurrock, Eastern England, 1727.9, (3033), 2222.4, (3901)
- Bridgend, Wales, 1725.0, (2545), 2303.1, (3398)
- Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1720.3, (2136), 1890.2, (2347)
- Hillingdon, London, 1717.4, (5307), 1770.5, (5471)
- Crawley, South-east England, 1706.2, (1919), 1888.4, (2124)
- South Ayrshire, Scotland, 1696.1, (1902), 1870.0, (2097)
- East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1693.8, (1842), 2215.2, (2409)
- Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 1692.3, (868), 1990.6, (1021)
- Bedford, Eastern England, 1689.9, (2952), 1709.3, (2986)
- Conwy, Wales, 1689.7, (1997), 2313.3, (2734)
- Wrexham, Wales, 1686.1, (2294), 1952.2, (2656)
- Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1658.3, (1749), 1918.1, (2023)
- Havering, London, 1653.9, (4311), 2152.7, (5611)
- Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 1650.3, (2032), 1748.6, (2153)
- Redbridge, London, 1645.3, (5029), 1819.4, (5561)
- Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 1644.8, (2439), 1663.0, (2466)
- Newport, Wales, 1643.4, (2571), 2225.0, (3481)
- Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1638.9, (2656), 1890.1, (3063)
- Flintshire, Wales, 1634.1, (2563), 2152.4, (3376)
- Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1629.7, (1639), 1641.7, (1651)
- Sutton, London, 1625.8, (3377), 1949.4, (4049)
- Broxbourne, Eastern England, 1624.1, (1585), 2088.3, (2038)
- Carmarthenshire, Wales, 1618.9, (3077), 1808.3, (3437)
- Dartford, South-east England, 1614.2, (1841), 2020.1, (2304)
- Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1610.9, (1437), 1681.5, (1500)
- York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1609.4, (3396), 1673.4, (3531)
- Cherwell, South-east England, 1598.3, (2427), 1734.7, (2634)
- Thanet, South-east England, 1597.6, (2260), 1620.3, (2292)
- Basildon, Eastern England, 1591.0, (2984), 2094.8, (3929)
- Newham, London, 1589.0, (5645), 1715.3, (6094)
- Nottingham, East Midlands, 1586.8, (5349), 1612.0, (5434)
- Merton, London, 1585.8, (3274), 1882.3, (3886)
- Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1584.6, (1489), 1627.2, (1529)
- Stevenage, Eastern England, 1582.2, (1394), 1957.9, (1725)
- Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1574.7, (1805), 1750.9, (2007)
- Woking, South-east England, 1572.9, (1573), 1602.9, (1603)
- Croydon, London, 1561.9, (6069), 1966.2, (7640)
- Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 1558.2, (2860), 1654.6, (3037)
- Medway, South-east England, 1554.4, (4339), 1769.4, (4939)
- West Lothian, Scotland, 1552.6, (2854), 1998.2, (3673)
- Dundee City, Scotland, 1549.5, (2306), 1691.3, (2517)
- Bexley, London, 1548.7, (3861), 2004.0, (4996)
- Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1545.9, (2767), 1702.4, (3047)
- Lincoln, East Midlands, 1544.2, (1545), 1655.2, (1656)
- Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1543.4, (2040), 1898.2, (2509)
- Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1536.9, (1866), 1709.8, (2076)
- Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1525.5, (2739), 1874.1, (3365)
- Tower Hamlets, London, 1523.6, (5058), 1555.6, (5164)
- Torfaen, Wales, 1521.6, (1443), 2425.3, (2300)
- Melton, East Midlands, 1517.7, (780), 1813.4, (932)
- Swale, South-east England, 1516.4, (2290), 1525.0, (2303)
- Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1515.2, (4456), 1689.9, (4970)
- Castle Point, Eastern England, 1512.3, (1369), 1991.7, (1803)
- Stirling, Scotland, 1511.5, (1422), 1870.7, (1760)
- Wandsworth, London, 1510.0, (4979), 1653.1, (5451)
- East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1508.0, (2289), 1950.1, (2960)
- Dacorum, Eastern England, 1507.2, (2343), 1836.5, (2855)
- South Kesteven, East Midlands, 1506.7, (2158), 1558.4, (2232)
- Rochford, Eastern England, 1500.7, (1315), 2130.6, (1867)
- Gravesham, South-east England, 1500.6, (1604), 1845.8, (1973)
- Barnet, London, 1495.2, (5966), 1626.3, (6489)
- Waltham Forest, London, 1493.8, (4137), 1852.4, (5130)
- Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1493.5, (2229), 1732.7, (2586)
- Lambeth, London, 1492.5, (4803), 1816.3, (5845)
- Braintree, Eastern England, 1490.0, (2281), 1905.4, (2917)
- Norwich, Eastern England, 1487.6, (2115), 1606.4, (2284)
- Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1480.7, (1963), 1658.0, (2198)
- City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 1479.7, (7807), 1788.2, (9435)
- Warwick, West Midlands, 1475.4, (2138), 1604.5, (2325)
- East Suffolk, Eastern England, 1474.2, (3691), 1483.0, (3713)
- Worcester, West Midlands, 1474.1, (1478), 1503.0, (1507)
- Enfield, London, 1459.9, (4870), 1754.3, (5852)
- Bromley, London, 1455.7, (4844), 1915.8, (6375)
- Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1455.3, (2587), 1601.0, (2846)
- Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1451.8, (1176), 1661.7, (1346)
- Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1451.1, (1346), 1802.5, (1672)
- Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 1450.9, (1022), 1909.4, (1345)
- Southwark, London, 1450.2, (4641), 1772.4, (5672)
- Runnymede, South-east England, 1445.9, (1306), 1588.7, (1435)
- Elmbridge, South-east England, 1444.4, (1982), 1678.4, (2303)
- Denbighshire, Wales, 1444.2, (1396), 1948.0, (1883)
- East Lothian, Scotland, 1443.9, (1558), 1623.7, (1752)
- Greenwich, London, 1443.8, (4173), 1911.9, (5526)
- Cardiff, Wales, 1437.7, (5308), 2024.6, (7475)
- Eastleigh, South-east England, 1436.0, (1946), 1456.6, (1974)
- North Kesteven, East Midlands, 1435.5, (1696), 1548.0, (1829)
- Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1434.0, (2621), 1942.3, (3550)
- Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1432.9, (2180), 1644.5, (2502)
- Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1432.5, (2167), 1507.9, (2281)
- Highland, Scotland, 1430.6, (3368), 1484.1, (3494)
- Brentwood, Eastern England, 1428.0, (1103), 1815.1, (1402)
- Haringey, London, 1425.9, (3798), 1728.5, (4604)
- Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1424.2, (4155), 1541.8, (4498)
- Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1419.8, (1759), 1580.4, (1958)
- Hackney and City of London, London, 1409.1, (4113), 1485.5, (4336)
- East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1409.0, (1340), 1491.0, (1418)
- Midlothian, Scotland, 1406.3, (1310), 1851.9, (1725)
- Tandridge, South-east England, 1406.1, (1245), 1668.1, (1477)
- St Albans, Eastern England, 1396.4, (2085), 1525.6, (2278)
- Maldon, Eastern England, 1392.9, (911), 1686.5, (1103)
- Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1390.0, (7604), 1413.4, (7732)
- Kingston upon Thames, London, 1390.0, (2490), 1685.3, (3019)
- Test Valley, South-east England, 1382.5, (1758), 1402.9, (1784)
- South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1382.0, (1987), 1464.7, (2106)
- Colchester, Eastern England, 1372.2, (2706), 1600.4, (3156)
- Lewisham, London, 1372.1, (4189), 1859.8, (5678)
- Powys, Wales, 1364.4, (1815), 1599.6, (2128)
- Richmond upon Thames, London, 1361.2, (2697), 1459.6, (2892)
- West Berkshire, South-east England, 1360.6, (2156), 1371.3, (2173)
- North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1358.4, (1813), 1524.8, (2035)
- Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 1351.8, (979), 1557.5, (1128)
- Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1342.8, (747), 1648.4, (917)
- Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1340.7, (2103), 1343.8, (2108)
- Islington, London, 1339.7, (3324), 1450.5, (3599)
- Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1331.2, (2614), 1331.8, (2615)
- Ashford, South-east England, 1324.2, (1735), 1446.4, (1895)
- South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1316.3, (1257), 1321.6, (1262)
- Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 1314.0, (1489), 1339.6, (1518)
- Broadland, Eastern England, 1312.8, (1732), 1694.1, (2235)
- Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 1309.0, (1771), 2091.0, (2829)
- South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1305.0, (1867), 1487.4, (2128)
- Maidstone, South-east England, 1302.5, (2255), 1523.7, (2638)
- Tendring, Eastern England, 1302.3, (1919), 1529.7, (2254)
- Hart, South-east England, 1301.1, (1270), 1455.8, (1421)
- West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1297.4, (1450), 1479.1, (1653)
- Pembrokeshire, Wales, 1295.5, (1642), 1537.7, (1949)
- Babergh, Eastern England, 1292.9, (1199), 1529.1, (1418)
- Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1291.7, (1568), 1487.0, (1805)
- Adur, South-east England, 1279.1, (821), 1366.3, (877)
- King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1268.1, (1918), 1386.5, (2097)
- Fenland, Eastern England, 1266.7, (1293), 1305.8, (1333)
- South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1257.3, (2023), 1397.1, (2248)
- Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1229.6, (1417), 1667.8, (1922)
- Dover, South-east England, 1227.7, (1455), 1314.6, (1558)
- East Lindsey, East Midlands, 1226.5, (1742), 1263.1, (1794)
- Worthing, South-east England, 1225.5, (1357), 1326.7, (1469)
- Mole Valley, South-east England, 1221.1, (1069), 1359.3, (1190)
- Winchester, South-east England, 1219.0, (1535), 1261.1, (1588)
- Horsham, South-east England, 1207.1, (1756), 1300.6, (1892)
- Guildford, South-east England, 1199.9, (1804), 1279.7, (1924)
- Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1193.9, (1420), 1289.7, (1534)
- Westminster, London, 1193.6, (3221), 1271.5, (3431)
- East Hampshire, South-east England, 1188.6, (1472), 1195.1, (1480)
- Gwynedd, Wales, 1161.6, (1454), 1895.0, (2372)
- Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 1153.0, (985), 1244.3, (1063)
- Breckland, Eastern England, 1139.8, (1610), 1235.4, (1745)
- Waverley, South-east England, 1135.5, (1437), 1221.6, (1546)
- New Forest, South-east England, 1135.0, (2039), 1249.1, (2244)
- Wealden, South-east England, 1133.1, (1844), 1217.9, (1982)
- Lewes, South-east England, 1122.4, (1162), 1334.9, (1382)
- Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 1119.6, (1174), 1223.6, (1283)
- Camden, London, 1115.1, (3117), 1215.0, (3396)
- Stroud, South-west England, 1112.5, (1345), 1204.3, (1456)
- Canterbury, South-east England, 1102.2, (1838), 1279.1, (2133)
- Chichester, South-east England, 1091.3, (1326), 1093.8, (1329)
- Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1062.9, (1027), 1127.0, (1089)
- Ceredigion, Wales, 994.6, (725), 1769.7, (1290)
- Cotswold, South-west England, 982.7, (887), 1100.1, (993)
- Monmouthshire, Wales, 973.1, (926), 1400.7, (1333)
- Orkney Islands, Scotland, 866.1, (194), 1200.9, (269)
- Isle of Wight, South-east England, 851.0, (1211), 879.2, (1251)
- Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 739.6, (196), 871.7, (231)
- Middlesbrough, North-east England, 3111.4, (4396), 1904.7, (2691)
- Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 2867.0, (5660), 2226.7, (4396)
- Hartlepool, North-east England, 2856.0, (2680), 1754.1, (1646)
- Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 2767.7, (3798), 1948.6, (2674)
- North Tyneside, North-east England, 2683.5, (5605), 1922.2, (4015)
- South Tyneside, North-east England, 2667.2, (4031), 1646.9, (2489)
- Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 2653.2, (3952), 2520.9, (3755)
- Sunderland, North-east England, 2632.8, (7315), 1585.8, (4406)
- Hyndburn, North-west England, 2630.2, (2134), 2014.0, (1634)
- Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2583.9, (6410), 2013.1, (4994)
- Allerdale, North-west England, 2576.9, (2521), 2234.5, (2186)
- Burnley, North-west England, 2568.7, (2295), 2164.7, (1934)
- Blackpool, North-west England, 2530.7, (3502), 2060.3, (2851)
- Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 2466.8, (3701), 1779.6, (2670)
- Northumberland, North-east England, 2441.2, (7905), 1694.2, (5486)
- Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 2423.8, (3160), 2065.6, (2693)
- Gateshead, North-east England, 2403.6, (4854), 1744.5, (3523)
- Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2402.8, (8448), 1928.4, (6780)
- South Ribble, North-west England, 2363.0, (2625), 2329.7, (2588)
- Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2322.0, (6153), 2136.7, (5662)
- Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2282.4, (7139), 1873.8, (5861)
- Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 2276.2, (2310), 2128.4, (2160)
- Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 2259.3, (4908), 2008.5, (4363)
- Chorley, North-west England, 2252.0, (2677), 2242.8, (2666)
- Darlington, North-east England, 2243.9, (2410), 1380.8, (1483)
- Preston, North-west England, 2240.8, (3230), 1719.8, (2479)
- County Durham, North-east England, 2238.4, (11934), 1458.1, (7774)
- Rochdale, North-west England, 2234.7, (4998), 2040.6, (4564)
- Ribble Valley, North-west England, 2213.6, (1373), 2054.0, (1274)
- Carlisle, North-west England, 2205.0, (2393), 1705.6, (1851)
- Wyre, North-west England, 2196.0, (2483), 1816.6, (2054)
- Blaby, East Midlands, 2176.6, (2219), 2085.3, (2126)
- Bolton, North-west England, 2170.0, (6255), 1951.8, (5626)
- Pendle, North-west England, 2167.2, (1997), 1653.9, (1524)
- Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 2137.7, (6559), 1520.4, (4665)
- Dudley, West Midlands, 2128.0, (6860), 1860.6, (5998)
- Walsall, West Midlands, 2122.7, (6086), 1725.1, (4946)
- Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 2122.1, (5611), 1916.0, (5066)
- Fylde, North-west England, 2103.2, (1708), 1922.2, (1561)
- North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 2090.1, (1368), 1669.9, (1093)
- Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2077.1, (9166), 1572.0, (6937)
- Oldham, North-west England, 2074.7, (4930), 2012.4, (4782)
- Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2065.0, (5351), 1664.4, (4313)
- Bury, North-west England, 2035.6, (3882), 1989.4, (3794)
- Rossendale, North-west England, 2035.5, (1454), 1790.5, (1279)
- Rugby, West Midlands, 2026.2, (2242), 1789.4, (1980)
- Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2020.9, (4273), 1709.7, (3615)
- Sandwell, West Midlands, 1969.0, (6479), 1660.9, (5465)
- North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1955.9, (3117), 1853.0, (2953)
- Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1950.5, (15580), 1721.5, (13751)
- Leicester, East Midlands, 1950.1, (6904), 1635.4, (5790)
- Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1948.8, (1787), 1829.9, (1678)
- Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 1946.1, (2212), 1799.1, (2045)
- Corby, East Midlands, 1943.8, (1420), 1671.4, (1221)
- Hounslow, London, 1932.9, (5253), 1810.4, (4920)
- Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1917.5, (1099), 1699.4, (974)
- Bolsover, East Midlands, 1903.9, (1548), 1774.8, (1443)
- East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1898.9, (6517), 1576.9, (5412)
- Derby, East Midlands, 1897.1, (4872), 1877.2, (4821)
- North Ayrshire, Scotland, 1896.5, (2546), 1879.3, (2523)
- North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1896.4, (3276), 1605.2, (2773)
- Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1882.7, (11093), 1790.0, (10547)
- Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1867.7, (1889), 1412.9, (1429)
- Stafford, West Midlands, 1848.3, (2548), 1771.4, (2442)
- Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1845.6, (2183), 1805.0, (2135)
- Ealing, London, 1843.7, (6275), 1818.8, (6190)
- Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1833.7, (9941), 1215.6, (6590)
- Tamworth, West Midlands, 1833.1, (1409), 1705.6, (1311)
- Coventry, West Midlands, 1829.5, (6941), 1477.9, (5607)
- South Lakeland, North-west England, 1828.3, (1918), 1675.8, (1758)
- Lichfield, West Midlands, 1823.2, (1926), 1780.6, (1881)
- Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1817.8, (3296), 1502.9, (2725)
- Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1805.0, (4632), 1509.2, (3873)
- North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1802.3, (1889), 1743.2, (1827)
- Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1798.6, (2508), 1664.5, (2321)
- Swindon, South-west England, 1793.8, (3998), 1772.2, (3950)
- East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1787.1, (2161), 1356.2, (1640)
- Luton, Eastern England, 1765.1, (3769), 1552.0, (3314)
- Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 1757.6, (1730), 1457.9, (1435)
- Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1747.6, (939), 1213.4, (652)
- Solihull, West Midlands, 1746.3, (3798), 1644.2, (3576)
- Charnwood, East Midlands, 1740.8, (3280), 1729.7, (3259)
- Slough, South-east England, 1739.6, (2602), 1309.0, (1958)
- Amber Valley, East Midlands, 1739.5, (2241), 1722.4, (2219)
- Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1726.6, (990), 1576.6, (904)
- Peterborough, Eastern England, 1725.8, (3497), 1428.2, (2894)
- Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1701.6, (1688), 1632.1, (1619)
- Kettering, East Midlands, 1699.4, (1737), 1695.5, (1733)
- Fife, Scotland, 1691.9, (6330), 1591.7, (5955)
- Eden, North-west England, 1691.0, (909), 1333.9, (717)
- Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 1682.7, (2181), 1450.5, (1880)
- Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1678.4, (1825), 1223.1, (1330)
- Ipswich, Eastern England, 1667.2, (2267), 1445.8, (1966)
- Rushmoor, South-east England, 1659.1, (1566), 1608.3, (1518)
- Daventry, East Midlands, 1653.8, (1438), 1483.6, (1290)
- Northampton, East Midlands, 1643.0, (3685), 1419.1, (3183)
- Birmingham, West Midlands, 1641.4, (18721), 1407.7, (16055)
- Bristol, South-west England, 1640.4, (7642), 1571.9, (7323)
- Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 1617.4, (2457), 1606.2, (2440)
- Angus, Scotland, 1612.0, (1867), 1473.0, (1706)
- Reading, South-east England, 1596.0, (2559), 1498.7, (2403)
- Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1588.1, (1460), 1358.6, (1249)
- Aberdeen City, Scotland, 1569.9, (3596), 1549.4, (3549)
- Shropshire, West Midlands, 1569.7, (5108), 1521.1, (4950)
- Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1568.6, (2534), 1397.8, (2258)
- Gloucester, South-west England, 1525.7, (1979), 1290.6, (1674)
- Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1524.1, (2018), 1469.0, (1945)
- Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1512.2, (1211), 1451.0, (1162)
- Wokingham, South-east England, 1507.4, (2622), 1409.1, (2451)
- Portsmouth, South-east England, 1501.2, (3223), 1434.6, (3080)
- West Lindsey, East Midlands, 1488.8, (1432), 1447.2, (1392)
- Plymouth, South-west England, 1485.3, (3904), 1255.9, (3301)
- Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1473.4, (2032), 1437.2, (1982)
- Eastbourne, South-east England, 1468.2, (1517), 1293.0, (1336)
- South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1464.5, (4215), 1454.1, (4185)
- Oxford, South-east England, 1450.7, (2199), 1356.3, (2056)
- Gosport, South-east England, 1444.3, (1223), 1240.0, (1050)
- Fareham, South-east England, 1426.9, (1660), 1330.6, (1548)
- Rutland, East Midlands, 1423.1, (576), 1252.6, (507)
- North Devon, South-west England, 1406.7, (1381), 978.9, (961)
- Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 1381.6, (3603), 1350.9, (3523)
- Cambridge, Eastern England, 1370.5, (1714), 1268.2, (1586)
- Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 1368.3, (5432), 1366.3, (5424)
- Torbay, South-west England, 1367.7, (1863), 926.5, (1262)
- Havant, South-east England, 1363.0, (1722), 1336.1, (1688)
- Southampton, South-east England, 1340.6, (3390), 1323.2, (3346)
- North Somerset, South-west England, 1331.3, (2870), 1243.2, (2680)
- South Holland, East Midlands, 1325.9, (1271), 1003.6, (962)
- Wychavon, West Midlands, 1309.1, (1716), 1213.7, (1591)
- Cheltenham, South-west England, 1305.6, (1515), 1215.1, (1410)
- Hastings, South-east England, 1295.5, (1199), 1115.0, (1032)
- West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1293.3, (2293), 1196.8, (2122)
- Forest of Dean, South-west England, 1288.1, (1122), 1118.2, (974)
- East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1279.8, (1154), 1209.9, (1091)
- Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1276.2, (2471), 1272.1, (2463)
- South Somerset, South-west England, 1252.0, (2112), 1026.7, (1732)
- Mendip, South-west England, 1247.8, (1451), 1053.4, (1225)
- Exeter, South-west England, 1244.3, (1659), 1027.5, (1370)
- Wiltshire, South-west England, 1216.5, (6132), 1215.3, (6126)
- Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1204.6, (1487), 1088.7, (1344)
- Torridge, South-west England, 1190.4, (818), 852.7, (586)
- Dorset, South-west England, 1182.2, (4490), 1164.1, (4421)
- Boston, East Midlands, 1181.6, (837), 1037.6, (735)
- South Hams, South-west England, 1150.7, (1012), 963.1, (847)
- North Norfolk, Eastern England, 1144.8, (1204), 1139.1, (1198)
- Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1115.7, (1734), 1100.2, (1710)
- Arun, South-east England, 1106.0, (1782), 1066.9, (1719)
- Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 1105.2, (878), 985.6, (783)
- West Devon, South-west England, 1070.6, (601), 789.1, (443)
- Mid Devon, South-west England, 1068.6, (890), 895.7, (746)
- Teignbridge, South-west England, 1038.2, (1402), 980.5, (1324)
- Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 1018.7, (5863), 968.0, (5571)
- East Devon, South-west England, 1017.7, (1507), 963.7, (1427)
- Rother, South-east England, 925.4, (895), 913.0, (883)
- Shetland Islands, Scotland, 690.9, (158), 677.7, (155)