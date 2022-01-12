The 20 Omicron hotspots revealed as cases FALL in 222 locations across the United Kingdom.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 222 locations across the United Kingdom, and this interactive map can show you if your neighborhood is one of them.

Twenty Omicron hotspots have been identified, with cases continuing to rise in 155 areas – the first time infection rates have fallen in more local authority areas than they have risen in months.

The majority of infection hotspots in the seven days leading up to January 7 are located in the North East and North West of England, as shown in the map above.

The difference in the two regions was also reflected in the R rate data released on Friday.

Before the Christmas season, London had the highest R rate, but data suggests that the capital may have passed its peak of infections. Instead, the North East and Yorkshire had the highest R rate, ranging from 1.3 to 1.6.

The North West came in second, with a score of 1.3 to 1.5.

While the number of cases in these areas is increasing, most people who contract Omicron have cold-like symptoms, and experts believe the UK will be one of the first countries to be free of the pandemic.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

According to public health expert Prof David Heymann, antibodies from the vaccines, as well as those who had previously been infected, mean that 95 percent of Britons now have some Covid immunity.

According to him, because of the high levels of protection, it is increasingly becoming a disease that Brits can live with.

“The UK is the closest country to being out of the pandemic — if it isn’t already — and having the disease as endemic as the other four coronaviruses (which cause common colds),” the former World Health Organization chief said.

Despite the fact that 95% of Britons are immune, the virus is still spreading.

Northern Ireland’s Derry City and Strabane continues to have the highest infection rate in the UK, with 5,259 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to January 7, equating to 3,480.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from a seven-day rate of 4,177.8 on December 31.

Middlesbrough is a team from the North East of England.

