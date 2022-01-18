The 4 best ways to get rid of trapped wind and bloat quickly

The 4 best ways to release trapped wind and get rid of bloat quickly

TRAPPED WIND is a real pain to get rid of.

The average person passes gas 14 times per day, and it isn’t always a pleasant experience.

Gas is a normal part of your digestive system’s day-to-day operation.

When bacteria in your large intestine break down certain foods, it produces it.

Carbs, for example, take longer to digest and frequently reach the large intestine undigested.

They can then go through a fermentation process, which results in air bubbles and gas.

Bloating can also be caused by swallowing air, which enters the digestive tract and struggles to pass through as easily as it should.

Food intolerances, such as lactose intolerances, can also cause gas.

Because milk sugar isn’t absorbed completely, bacteria use it to produce gas.

As air pockets exit your body, some may accumulate in your intestines, causing bloating and stomach cramping.

Usually, this will go away on its own, but there are a few things you can do to alleviate the symptoms.

These can assist in the reduction of gas and the relief of stomach discomfort caused by excess gas.

Experts say it’s difficult to figure out which probiotics to take because they don’t all work the same for everyone.

However, research has shown that the Bifidobacterium strain can help relieve gas.

Exercising has been shown to reduce bloating.

When you move around, your intestines are encouraged to produce more gas and move through the digestive system more quickly.

There are two types of gas-moving exercises:

Certain yoga poses can really help you get your insides moving and shifting.

A good one is child’s pose, which involves kneeling on the floor and reaching your arms to the floor.

Another is the seated twist, which entails sitting with crossed legs and turning to one side before repeating on the opposite side.

Peppermint oil has been shown to relieve constipation, bloating, and excess gas in some studies.

Peppermint has antispasmodic properties, which prevents involuntary muscle contractions in your colon.

IBS patients who used peppermint oil saw a significant improvement in their stomach pain, according to a 2014 study.

You can get it in the form of capsules, which you should take an hour before eating, or a peppermint tea after a meal.

Gas pain can be relieved by using a heating pad.

According to one study, using a 104°F heating pad…

