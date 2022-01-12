The 5 foods to avoid if you have diabetes and want to lose belly fat

MANAGING your diet as a diabetic is difficult and can feel like a full-time job in and of itself.

It can be exhausting to constantly read product labels and time your meals, but there are foods you can avoid to keep your blood sugar from rising too high.

When you have diabetes, your body may struggle to produce enough insulin, or the insulin you do produce may be ineffective.

When a person has type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce insulin; however, when a person has type 2 diabetes, the body’s cells become resistant to insulin, necessitating a higher dose of insulin to maintain normal blood glucose levels.

It can be difficult to maintain a healthy weight even if you eat a well-balanced diet.

Whether you have diabetes or are simply trying to improve your diet, it’s critical that you don’t cut out any food groups.

Carbohydrates, proteins, and fats all play a role in a well-balanced diet.

It’s also critical to realize that fat loss can be difficult to target in specific areas.

This can be accomplished through a variety of exercises and healthy food choices, and while eliminating certain foods will help, there are also specific exercises that can be done to target belly fat.

Controlling sugar intake, as well as weight, portion sizes, and calorie intake, is critical for those with type 2 diabetes, according to GP Dr Sally Roxburgh of The Fleet Street Clinic, who spoke to The Sun.

“Getting enough exercise and making healthy lifestyle choices are equally important,” she added. “If you have type 2 diabetes, certain foods should be avoided, while others should be consumed in moderation.”

When it comes to fruit juices and smoothies, Dr. Roxburgh says it’s easy to overindulge, which means you’re consuming more sugar and calories, which can cause blood sugar spikes and weight gain.

“Fruit juice and smoothies should be avoided because they can quickly raise blood sugar levels,” she explained.

“Fruit can be consumed in general, and I would never advise completely avoiding any fruit due to its nutritional value; however, there are some fruits that I would recommend over others for someone with type 2 diabetes.”

“Instead of pineapple, oranges, or bananas, try berries or an apple.”

I would, however, avoid canned fruit because it is kept in a high-sugar syrup.”

Even though natural sugars can contribute to weight gain, healthy smoothies can sometimes contain as much sugar as fizzy drinks.

Processed meats like salami and ham, as well as fatty red meats, according to Dr. Roxburgh…

