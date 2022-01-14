The 5 Omicron Symptoms That Indicate Urgent Medical Attention

The Omicron variant causes cold-like symptoms in the majority of people, but it is still a dangerous illness.

Viruses affect people differently, and those with underlying health conditions and those who have never been vaccinated are the most vulnerable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has identified five coronavirus symptoms that may indicate the need for immediate medical attention.

People who contract Omicron are much less likely to become seriously ill as a result of the virus.

However, if you are unvaccinated, elderly, or have a compromised immune system, you are more likely to develop serious Covid-19.

Omicron is milder than other Covid strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

If you experience any of the following symptoms, according to the CDC, you should seek medical help:

However, experts say that this list is not exhaustive, and that if you have any other symptoms, you should seek medical help.

The majority of people who contract Covid will be able to self-treat at home.

If you have Covid, you must isolate yourself from other people to prevent the virus from spreading.

The key signs, according to the NHS, are a new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell.

People who have contracted Omicron, on the other hand, report that their symptoms include a sore throat, a runny nose, and sneezing.

If you have cold-like symptoms, you’re more likely to have Covid, according to Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London and the creator of the ZOE Symptom Tracker app.

“Over 50% of people with a cold-like symptom have PCR proven Covid,” Prof Spector said.

If you’re gradually becoming more unwell or breathless, the NHS recommends calling 111 or seeking medical attention.

This could indicate that you require additional oxygen or some other form of assistance to help you breathe.

If you have trouble breathing when you stand up or move around, or if you feel very weak, achy, or tired, you should seek medical attention, according to the NHS.

If you’re still sick four weeks after contracting Covid, it’s time to see a doctor.

