The 6 Omicron symptoms that lateral flow tests may miss

The 6 undetectable Omicron symptoms that lateral flow tests may miss

OMICRON manifests as a wide range of symptoms, unlike the classic trio from the first Covid wave.

People are complaining of eye problems, earaches, muscle aches, and meal skipping.

After mutating from the original coronavirus, the variant is affecting patients in new ways and infected new parts of the body.

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a series of highly positive studies, and Covid booster jabs protect against it.

Positive cases could now be missed, according to an expert, because some people’s swabs do not detect Omicron.

The ZOE Covid Symptom Study’s Professor Tim Spector told the Sun Online that the variant could be settling in the gut rather than the nose.

This means that if someone is infected and has gut symptoms such as an upset stomach, they will test negative because there will be no traces of Omicron in their nose or mouth.

“We know that the virus tries to enter the mouth or nose and then appears in the respiratory system or the lungs,” the expert explained.

“And it can get into the gut, and people with long Covid have found traces of the virus in the gut that can last for years.”

“We know that this virus can spread to various parts of the body.

“It’s possible that Omicron or a variant of it is attacking the intestine.”

“And because this does not show up in the nose, you could have a gut infection and not show up as positive.”

“By swabbing the nose, we could be missing quite a few cases.”

A gut infection causes the following symptoms:

Diarrhoea is also a symptom of Omicron, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

In the early stages of infection, people with a weakened immune system are thought to have gastrointestinal symptoms.

Diarrhoea has been listed as a symptom of Covid in the ZOE app since last year, due to the virus’s disruption of normal gut function.

If you have an upset stomach, it is especially important to wash your hands frequently to prevent the virus from spreading.

Diarrhoea usually lasts two to three days, but it can last up to seven days in some cases.

Avoid fizzy drinks and fruit juice in favor of plenty of water.

If you have diarrhoea or vomiting, stay at home and isolate for five days if you suspect it’s Covid.

If you work in the food industry, there may be stricter guidelines for returning to work after a sickness.

It has only been reported by a small percentage of people as their sole symptom…

