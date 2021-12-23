The 7 most common side effects of the Covid booster jab are revealed.

They appear to be very mild and similar to those reported after the second dose.

As with any vaccine, some mild side effects, similar to being “under the weather,” are expected after a booster jab.

Among the most common symptoms are pain at the injection site, fatigue, and body aches.

However, anecdotal evidence suggests that after your top-up shot, you may experience dehydration or an increased thirst.

A fever is a common side effect of the vaccine; when a person’s temperature rises too high, it can cause dehydration.

“A fairly common side effect after getting vaccinated is developing a fever,” Dr. Vivek Cherian previously told Bustle, “which can lead to fluid loss and dehydration via sweating.”

Experts say there’s no need to worry if you get a little thirstier after your vaccination, especially if it’s as simple as drinking more water.

The best defense against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary evidence, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries said.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible strain.”

Due to the “mix and match” of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer, booster jabs may make people feel worse than their first two doses.

Doctors have discovered other “side effects” of vaccination that are less well-known, such as changes in periods and “Covid toes.”

Researchers in the United States studied how people responded to their third vaccine.

They used a mobile app to track the safety of vaccines, and the seven most common side effects were revealed.

Around 79% of people experienced pain, redness, or swelling where the injection was given.

Furthermore, 74% reported experiencing side effects such as fever, headache, chills, or joint pain.

In comparison to the second injection, those who received the Moderna vaccine appeared to have more arm pain.

The percentage of people who had the same reactions to their second dose is very similar to this.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discovered “no unexpected patterns” following booster shots, which were well-tolerated.

