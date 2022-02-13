The 7 secrets to getting a body like Stef Williams, a fitness influencer.

The 7 secrets to getting a body like Stef Williams, a super fitness influencer

Stef Williams, formerly known as Stef Fit on Instagram, is a figure we really admire.

For good reason, the social media sensation and founder of activewear brand Sefi and workout app WeGLOW has racked up 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Stef proves that hard work and consistency are essential for staying fit and in shape, with almost unreal abs and curves in all the right places.

Naturally, genetics play a role (no one looks this good without a little help from their family), but Stef has some daily habits that help her stay on track.

No, we’re not talking about fad diets or hours at the gym yawning.

These seven pointers are all doable…

Abs like Stef’s aren’t easy to achieve, but incorporating weights into your workout will help you achieve them.

“It’s important to note that strength training has a big impact on your core because you’re engaging it for all of your compound moves (like squats, lunges, and deadlifts), so having a full body workout program combined with a personalised meal plan to lose body fat means those abs will pop,” Stef says.

“Compound moves and full-body workouts, rather than crunches, are more likely to build a strong core.”

Next time you workout, grab a set of dumbbells to make your bodyweight moves a little more challenging.

Try Stef’s favorite leg raise if you’re looking for a quick ab workout.

Lie on the ground with your back to the ground and your legs extended out.

Then slowly lift both legs up to the ceiling, keeping them as straight as possible, before slowly lowering them back down.

Stef Fit (@stef.williams) shared a post.

This does not imply hours of pounding on a treadmill.

Stef admits that she only works out half of the week.

“With Christmas, my routine has been all over the place.

“I try to walk every day to keep my body moving, and then I try to do three sessions a week.”

“My app WeGLOW has so many workouts, so if I’m in the mood for something intense, it’s got me covered, and if I just want to stretch, it’s also got me covered.”

“I also enjoy swimming and running, and I try to incorporate them into my routine whenever possible.”

You might not think sleep has much to do with sculpting a fit physique, but Stef prioritizes it.

“It’s critical to get enough sleep…

