The 7 toilet habits to avoid if you have prostate cancer

PROSTATE CANCER KILLS ABOUT 12,000 people in the UK each year, with 50,000 new cases diagnosed.

Knowing the symptoms of prostate cancer is critical, as early detection could save your life.

Prostate cancer affects one in every eight British men at some point in their lives, but many will live long lives with few symptoms.

Others, on the other hand, may experience cancer spread, which can lead to death.

According to the NHS, symptoms usually don’t appear until the cancer has grown large enough to put pressure on the tube that transports urine from the bladder out of the penis.

The causes of prostate cancer are unknown, but there are some factors that increase your chances of getting it, such as having a family member who has had it.

Men in their 40s who have a family history of prostate cancer should be screened, according to experts.

While there is currently no cancer screening available, experts believe it will be available within the next five years.

There are seven key signs of prostate cancer that you may notice when you go to the bathroom.

These are some of them:

While these are the most common symptoms, they don’t always indicate prostate cancer, so if you’re concerned, talk to your doctor.

When it comes to prostate cancer, it’s not always obvious that you have it until it’s advanced.

Unintentional weight loss, bone or back pain, loss of appetite, and pain in the testicles, according to the NHS, are signs that the cancer has spread.

There is currently no prostate cancer screening in the United Kingdom because the NHS says it is unclear whether the benefits would outweigh the risks.

While it is one of the most common cancers, there is no equivalent to regular screening, such as there is for breast cancer screening and mammograms in the United Kingdom.

Men can currently be tested for prostate-specific antigen (PSA), but the NHS claims that this is unreliable and can lead to men receiving unnecessary treatment.

Professor Ros Eeles of the Institute of Cancer Research believes that advances in medical imaging and genetics could mean that men will be able to get routine scans within the next decade.

She explained that only one in every 12 men over the age of 55 with high PSA levels needed to be treated for prostate cancer.

Prof. Eeles stated that the other 11 could be subjected to harmful side effects as a result of treatment for a tumor that would not cause them any problems.